In Pictures: Dame Diana Rigg from stage to screen

Tributes have been paid to the Emmy and Bafta-winning actress after her death at the age of 82.

Diana Rigg with Patrick Macnee in the 1960s hit series The Avengers (PA) Expand

Diana Rigg with Patrick Macnee in the 1960s hit series The Avengers (PA)

By PA Reporters

From Emma Peel to Olenna Tyrell, Dame Diana Rigg had a long and successful career playing feisty women who lit up the screen.

Tributes have been paid to the Emmy and Bafta-winning actress after her death at the age of 82.

Dame Diana also had a celebrated stage career, with four Tony Award nominations including a win for playing the title role in Medea in the 90s.

With daughter Rachael in 1988 when Dame Diana was invested as a CBE by the Queen (PA) Expand

With daughter Rachael in 1988 when Dame Diana was invested as a CBE by the Queen (PA)

With George Lazenby in a scene from James Bond film On Her Majesty&rsquo;s Secret Service (PA) Expand

With George Lazenby in a scene from James Bond film On Her Majesty&rsquo;s Secret Service (PA)

With George Lazenby in a scene from James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (PA)

Dame Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA) Expand

Dame Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA)

Dame Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA)

Oliver Reed embraces Diana Rigg at a press call for the film The Assassination Bureau in 1969 (PA) Expand

Oliver Reed embraces Diana Rigg at a press call for the film The Assassination Bureau in 1969 (PA)

Oliver Reed embraces Diana Rigg at a press call for the film The Assassination Bureau in 1969 (PA)

The cast of The Avengers reunite in 1993, from left Diana Rigg, Patrick Macnee, Linda Thorson and Honor Blackman (PA) Expand

The cast of The Avengers reunite in 1993, from left Diana Rigg, Patrick Macnee, Linda Thorson and Honor Blackman (PA)

The cast of The Avengers reunite in 1993, from left Diana Rigg, Patrick Macnee, Linda Thorson and Honor Blackman (PA)

Rehearsing in the part of Dottie for Tom Stoppard&rsquo;s award-winning comedy Jumpers at the Old Vic in 1999 (PA) Expand

Rehearsing in the part of Dottie for Tom Stoppard&rsquo;s award-winning comedy Jumpers at the Old Vic in 1999 (PA)

Rehearsing in the part of Dottie for Tom Stoppard’s award-winning comedy Jumpers at the Old Vic in 1999 (PA)

With Sir Cliff Richard in 1997 at a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA) Expand

With Sir Cliff Richard in 1997 at a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA)

With Sir Cliff Richard in 1997 at a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA)

With 17-year-old daughter Rachael, at Buckingham Palace, where she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (PA) Expand

With 17-year-old daughter Rachael, at Buckingham Palace, where she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (PA)

With 17-year-old daughter Rachael, at Buckingham Palace, where she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (PA)

Dame Diana was presented with an honorary degree from the South Bank University in 1996 (PA) Expand

Dame Diana was presented with an honorary degree from the South Bank University in 1996 (PA)

Dame Diana was presented with an honorary degree from the South Bank University in 1996 (PA)

With, from left, fellow stage stars Dame Judi Dench, Zoe Wanamaker and Elaine Paige in 1996 when they were nominated for Olivier Awards (PA) Expand

With, from left, fellow stage stars Dame Judi Dench, Zoe Wanamaker and Elaine Paige in 1996 when they were nominated for Olivier Awards (PA)

With, from left, fellow stage stars Dame Judi Dench, Zoe Wanamaker and Elaine Paige in 1996 when they were nominated for Olivier Awards (PA)

With Sean Connery at the Evening Standard Drama Awards in 1996 (PA) Expand

With Sean Connery at the Evening Standard Drama Awards in 1996 (PA)

With Sean Connery at the Evening Standard Drama Awards in 1996 (PA)

Meeting the Queen in 1997 at the Royal Festival Hall after a Royal Gala Concert to mark her majesty&rsquo;s golden wedding anniversary (PA) Expand

Meeting the Queen in 1997 at the Royal Festival Hall after a Royal Gala Concert to mark her majesty&rsquo;s golden wedding anniversary (PA)

Meeting the Queen in 1997 at the Royal Festival Hall after a Royal Gala Concert to mark her majesty’s golden wedding anniversary (PA)

With Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre in 2003 (PA) Expand

With Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre in 2003 (PA)

With Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre in 2003 (PA)

Dame Diana conferring degrees on students as Chancellor of Stirling University in 2008 (PA) Expand

Dame Diana conferring degrees on students as Chancellor of Stirling University in 2008 (PA)

Dame Diana conferring degrees on students as Chancellor of Stirling University in 2008 (PA)

PA Media