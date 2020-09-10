In Pictures: Dame Diana Rigg from stage to screen

From Emma Peel to Olenna Tyrell, Dame Diana Rigg had a long and successful career playing feisty women who lit up the screen.
ributes have been paid to the Emmy and Bafta-winning actress after her death at the age of 82.
Dame Diana also had a celebrated stage career, with four Tony Award nominations including a win for playing the title role in Medea in the 90s.
With daughter Rachael in 1988 when Dame Diana was invested as a CBE by the Queen (PA)
Close
With daughter Rachael in 1988 when Dame Diana was invested as a CBE by the Queen (PA)
PA
With George Lazenby in a scene from James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (PA)
Close
With George Lazenby in a scene from James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (PA)
PA
Dame Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA)
Close
Dame Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA)
PA
Oliver Reed embraces Diana Rigg at a press call for the film The Assassination Bureau in 1969 (PA)
Close
Oliver Reed embraces Diana Rigg at a press call for the film The Assassination Bureau in 1969 (PA)
PA
The cast of The Avengers reunite in 1993, from left Diana Rigg, Patrick Macnee, Linda Thorson and Honor Blackman (PA)
Close
The cast of The Avengers reunite in 1993, from left Diana Rigg, Patrick Macnee, Linda Thorson and Honor Blackman (PA)
PA
Rehearsing in the part of Dottie for Tom Stoppard’s award-winning comedy Jumpers at the Old Vic in 1999 (PA)
Close
Rehearsing in the part of Dottie for Tom Stoppard’s award-winning comedy Jumpers at the Old Vic in 1999 (PA)
PA
With Sir Cliff Richard in 1997 at a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA)
Close
With Sir Cliff Richard in 1997 at a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA)
PA
With 17-year-old daughter Rachael, at Buckingham Palace, where she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (PA)
Close
With 17-year-old daughter Rachael, at Buckingham Palace, where she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (PA)
PA
Dame Diana was presented with an honorary degree from the South Bank University in 1996 (PA)
Close
Dame Diana was presented with an honorary degree from the South Bank University in 1996 (PA)
PA
With, from left, fellow stage stars Dame Judi Dench, Zoe Wanamaker and Elaine Paige in 1996 when they were nominated for Olivier Awards (PA)
Close
With, from left, fellow stage stars Dame Judi Dench, Zoe Wanamaker and Elaine Paige in 1996 when they were nominated for Olivier Awards (PA)
PA
With Sean Connery at the Evening Standard Drama Awards in 1996 (PA)
Close
With Sean Connery at the Evening Standard Drama Awards in 1996 (PA)
PA
Meeting the Queen in 1997 at the Royal Festival Hall after a Royal Gala Concert to mark her majesty’s golden wedding anniversary (PA)
Close
Meeting the Queen in 1997 at the Royal Festival Hall after a Royal Gala Concert to mark her majesty’s golden wedding anniversary (PA)
PA
With Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre in 2003 (PA)
Close
With Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre in 2003 (PA)
PA
Dame Diana conferring degrees on students as Chancellor of Stirling University in 2008 (PA)
Close
Dame Diana conferring degrees on students as Chancellor of Stirling University in 2008 (PA)
PA
PA Media