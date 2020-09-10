In Pictures: Dame Diana Rigg from stage to screen

Diana Rigg with Patrick Macnee in the 1960s hit series The Avengers (PA)

From Emma Peel to Olenna Tyrell, Dame Diana Rigg had a long and successful career playing feisty women who lit up the screen.

Tributes have been paid to the Emmy and Bafta-winning actress after her death at the age of 82.

Dame Diana also had a celebrated stage career, with four Tony Award nominations including a win for playing the title role in Medea in the 90s.

Expand Close With daughter Rachael in 1988 when Dame Diana was invested as a CBE by the Queen (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close With George Lazenby in a scene from James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series Game Of Thrones (HBO/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Oliver Reed embraces Diana Rigg at a press call for the film The Assassination Bureau in 1969 (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close The cast of The Avengers reunite in 1993, from left Diana Rigg, Patrick Macnee, Linda Thorson and Honor Blackman (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Rehearsing in the part of Dottie for Tom Stoppard’s award-winning comedy Jumpers at the Old Vic in 1999 (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close With Sir Cliff Richard in 1997 at a Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close With 17-year-old daughter Rachael, at Buckingham Palace, where she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Diana was presented with an honorary degree from the South Bank University in 1996 (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close With, from left, fellow stage stars Dame Judi Dench, Zoe Wanamaker and Elaine Paige in 1996 when they were nominated for Olivier Awards (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close With Sean Connery at the Evening Standard Drama Awards in 1996 (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Meeting the Queen in 1997 at the Royal Festival Hall after a Royal Gala Concert to mark her majesty’s golden wedding anniversary (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close With Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre in 2003 (PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Diana conferring degrees on students as Chancellor of Stirling University in 2008 (PA) PA / Facebook

PA Media