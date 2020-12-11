In Pictures: Carry On star and Queen Vic landlady Barbara Windsor

TV and film star Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.

Dame Barbara, who starred in a host of Carry On films and played Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. Her condition worsened during lockdown.

Her death was announced by her husband Scott Mitchell.

Expand Close Dame Barbara Windsor met Boris Johnson after she delivered an Alzheimer’s Society open letter, calling on him to address the ‘devastating state’ of dementia care (Simon Dawson/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close The pair shared a kiss at the end of the meeting (Simon Dawson/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Barbara Windsor with her husband Scott Mitchell (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close The TV star was made a Dame Commander of the order of the British Empire (John Stillwell/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Barbara Windsor at Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Barbara Windsor with the BBC Children in Need mascot Pudsey in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close The Queen met Barbara Windsor inside the Queen Vic during her visit to Elstree Studios (Fiona Hanson/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Barbara as Peggy Mitchell, with Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden, who played her sons Grant and Phil on the soap (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Barbara Windsor on a 1960s Routemaster bus to join military personnel to mark London Poppy Day in 2014 (Steve Parsons/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close The actress on the trading floor during the BGC Partners Charity Day in London (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Barbara next to an English Heritage blue plaque for her Carry On co-star Kenneth Williams (John Stillwell/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close The TV star offers the wax figure of Sir Winston Churchill some lunch at Madame Tussauds in central London (John Stillwell/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Dame Barbara and husband Scott Mitchell arriving for the National Television Awards in 2010 (Zak Hussein/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Boris Johnson announced Barbara Windsor as his ‘Street Party Champion’ for the Big Lunch, when he was mayor of London (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close The actress with EastEnders co-star Ross Kemp (Myung Jung Kim/PA) PA / Facebook

Expand Close Barbara Winsdor starred in many Carry On films with Sid James (PA) PA / Facebook

PA Media