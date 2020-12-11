In Pictures: Carry On star and Queen Vic landlady Barbara Windsor

TV and film star Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.
ame Barbara, who starred in a host of Carry On films and played Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. Her condition worsened during lockdown.
Her death was announced by her husband Scott Mitchell.
Dame Barbara Windsor met Boris Johnson after she delivered an Alzheimer’s Society open letter, calling on him to address the ‘devastating state’ of dementia care (Simon Dawson/PA)
PA
The pair shared a kiss at the end of the meeting (Simon Dawson/PA)
PA
Dame Barbara Windsor with her husband Scott Mitchell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
PA
The TV star was made a Dame Commander of the order of the British Empire (John Stillwell/PA)
PA
Barbara Windsor at Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA)
PA
Dame Barbara Windsor with the BBC Children in Need mascot Pudsey in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)
PA
The Queen met Barbara Windsor inside the Queen Vic during her visit to Elstree Studios (Fiona Hanson/PA)
PA
Dame Barbara as Peggy Mitchell, with Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden, who played her sons Grant and Phil on the soap (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
PA
Barbara Windsor on a 1960s Routemaster bus to join military personnel to mark London Poppy Day in 2014 (Steve Parsons/PA)
PA
The actress on the trading floor during the BGC Partners Charity Day in London (Ian West/PA)
PA
Dame Barbara next to an English Heritage blue plaque for her Carry On co-star Kenneth Williams (John Stillwell/PA)
PA
The TV star offers the wax figure of Sir Winston Churchill some lunch at Madame Tussauds in central London (John Stillwell/PA)
PA
Dame Barbara and husband Scott Mitchell arriving for the National Television Awards in 2010 (Zak Hussein/PA)
PA
Boris Johnson announced Barbara Windsor as his ‘Street Party Champion’ for the Big Lunch, when he was mayor of London (Ian West/PA)
PA
The actress with EastEnders co-star Ross Kemp (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
PA
Barbara Winsdor starred in many Carry On films with Sid James (PA)
PA
PA Media