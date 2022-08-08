In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games has come to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a ceremony showcasing Birmingham’s musical vibrancy.
he extravaganza, held at the Alexander Stadium, saw performances from artists including UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, The Selecter and Jorja Smith.
A tribute to hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, described as “one of Birmingham’s major global exports of the past decade” formed part of a production celebrating the heritage of the West Midlands.
Competing nations and their flagbearers wait to enter the show (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Team England walk out during the Closing Ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)
The crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dexys performs Come On Eileen (David Davies/PA)
Apache Indian performing (David Davies/PA)
Musical Youth (David Davies/PA)
Performers on stage during the Closing Ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)
