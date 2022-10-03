In Pictures: Artist unveils house with distinctive doodle decor

British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An artist has given a new meaning to the words drawing room by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent.

The setting provides ideal camouflage although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.

Expand Close British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close A doorknob inside Mr Doodle’s house (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A doorknob inside Mr Doodle’s house (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close A view of the stairwell (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A view of the stairwell (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close British artist Sam Cox takes a bath (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British artist Sam Cox takes a bath (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close A view of flowers (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A view of flowers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The monochrome design gives the property a unique look with a cartoonish feel.

Mr Cox was keen to blend in with his surroundings during a photo shoot with his wife Alena.

Expand Close British artist Sam Cox has given the house a unique look (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British artist Sam Cox has given the house a unique look (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close A view of the kitchen (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A view of the kitchen (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Video of the Day

Expand Close British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close Even plug sockets have been customised (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Even plug sockets have been customised (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close The Doodle House is a mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Doodle House is a mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena (Gareth Fuller/PA)