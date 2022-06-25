In Pictures: All you need is love for Glastonbury newly-weds

Lee Barnes (centre), lay ministry officer and warden of readers for the Diocese of Gloucester, officiates the blessing of Lara Dayeh-Bunce, 30, and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce, 32, at The Church at Worthy Farm (Yui Mok/PA)
Lee Barnes (centre), lay ministry officer and warden of readers for the Diocese of Gloucester, officiates the blessing of Lara Dayeh-Bunce, 30, and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce, 32, at The Church at Worthy Farm (Yui Mok/PA)
Festivalgoers during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Paul, at 80, is the oldest headline act in the 50 years of the festival, which started just as the constituent parts of The Beatles were beginning solo careers following their break-up.
The ex-Beatle had warmed up with a gig in nearby Frome on Friday with surprises apparently in store as audience members were asked to deactivate their phones to prevent any secrets leaking out before he arrived at the festival.