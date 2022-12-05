In Pictures: 2022 Fashion Awards

Stars of the entertainment industry mingled with heavyweights from the world of fashion at the 2022 Fashion Awards

Famous faces including Tilda Swinton, Florence Pugh, Maya Jama and Stormzy hit the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

Here are some of the most stand-out looks from the night:

Florence Pugh wore a backless crimson dress with a long sweeping train by Valentino (Ian West/PA)

Florence Pugh wore a backless crimson dress with a long sweeping train by Valentino (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama wore a retro-inspired all-black look by Sabina Bilenko Couture, complete with a jaunty hat and geometric jewellery (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama wore a retro-inspired all-black look by Sabina Bilenko Couture, complete with a jaunty hat and geometric jewellery (Ian West/PA)

Rita Ora attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Rita Ora attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy opted for a simple all black ensemble for the event, with dark coat, glasses and a scarf (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy opted for a simple all black ensemble for the event, with dark coat, glasses and a scarf (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a bold yellow dress, with long flowing sleeves and ruffled hems (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a bold yellow dress, with long flowing sleeves and ruffled hems (Ian West/PA)

Lily James went for an angelic vibe with her look, wearing a white tulle dress by Rodarte with silver embellishments (Ian West/PA)

Lily James went for an angelic vibe with her look, wearing a white tulle dress by Rodarte with silver embellishments (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Graham wore an ethereal pale blue gown by Patrick McDowell (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Graham wore an ethereal pale blue gown by Patrick McDowell (Ian West/PA)

Simone Ashley stunned in sparkles – a silvery-lilac long-sleeved gown with a hood (Ian West/PA)

Simone Ashley stunned in sparkles – a silvery-lilac long-sleeved gown with a hood (Ian West/PA)

Naomi Campbell opted for a silver sparkly gown with cape detailing, also by Valentino (Ian West/PA)

Naomi Campbell opted for a silver sparkly gown with cape detailing, also by Valentino (Ian West/PA)

FKA Twigs wore avant-garde designer Rick Owens, with her grey distressed gown topped off with a black puffer jacket (Ian West/PA)

FKA Twigs wore avant-garde designer Rick Owens, with her grey distressed gown topped off with a black puffer jacket (Ian West/PA)

Swinton wore an outfit by experimental London-based designer Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY (Ian West/PA)

Swinton wore an outfit by experimental London-based designer Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY (Ian West/PA)

Kristen McMenamy attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Kristen McMenamy attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Princess Julia attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Princess Julia attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Winnie Harlow wore a 3D dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, which is said to be the first haute couture vegan gown made from cocoa beans (Ian West/PA)

Winnie Harlow wore a 3D dress by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, which is said to be the first haute couture vegan gown made from cocoa beans (Ian West/PA)

Tom Daley attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Tom Daley attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Ekin-Su Culculoglu made her red carpet debut in an old Hollywood-inspired look with a nude gown adorned with colourful beads and a furry stole (Ian West/PA)

Ekin-Su Culculoglu made her red carpet debut in an old Hollywood-inspired look with a nude gown adorned with colourful beads and a furry stole (Ian West/PA)

Oti Mabuse attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Oti Mabuse attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore attending the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)