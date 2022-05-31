Impressionist and musical duo join line-up of BGT finalists

Impressionist Ben Nickless and musical duo Flintz and Taylor have made it to the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) final on Sunday after the second live semi-final show.

The two acts advanced to the final of the talent competition on Tuesday following a night of electrifying performances.

Nickless was put straight through after receiving the most audience votes.

Flintz and Taylor went head-to-head with Amber and her dancing pets act, but judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell all voted to put them through.

They faced some seriously intense competition, but Ben Nickless and @flintzofficial & @t4ylor___ have earned their places in the BGT 2022 Final 🤩



Better get practicing for Sunday! 🤪 #BGT pic.twitter.com/qN8IegnxAd — BGT (@BGT) May 31, 2022

Other acts on Tuesday night included several young acts, including schoolboy comedian Dante Marvin, Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir, and nine-year old magician Ryland Petty.

Also on the bill were Ranger Chris and escapologist Andrew Basso.

Nickless and the duo will join operatic busker Maxwell Thorpe and 13-year-old ventriloquist Jamie Leahey in the live final on Sunday June 5.

The winner of the BGT final will earn a prize of £250,000 as well as a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.