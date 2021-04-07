‘I’m so lucky that his job was on TV and on radio’ – Bonnie Ryan on dad Gerry’s passing over a decade on

Irish make-up artist Bonnie Ryan has opened up about the passing of her father Gerry Ryan, and how she’s tried to find silver linings.

Former RTÉ radio and television presenter Gerry Ryan died in April 2010, and almost 11 years on, his daughter reflected on how glad she is that there are so many clips and recordings of him.

“I’m so lucky that his job was on TV and on radio where I have an unlimited amount of access to watching him, to hearing him,” she said on the Craic On podcast.

“Sometimes I might go a couple of weeks without watching or hearing anything, and very quickly - I know people say ‘never forget’ - but like you forget for a second kind of like ‘what do they sound like? I need to hear them again’.





“And I’m just so lucky that I have so much of that.”

Bonnie also discussed how protective she can be of her father, particularly when he’s written about in the media.

“I think it’s just because I’m so, so protective of him and like I just think - obviously because he’s my dad - I just think he’s the greatest person on the planet,” she said. “I admire his work so much and him as a person, and as a dad, and what he taught me.

“There can be crap written in papers and stuff, and especially coming around his anniversary and stuff there are always things.

“And then maybe it’s a day where I didn’t really feel like being upset about him, and then you walk in and you see something in a paper and you’re like: ‘oh for feck’s sake like today wasn’t the day that I felt I wanted to think about this stuff’.”

However, she did note that she appreciates how beloved her father was by so many people in Ireland.

“Then there’s the flipside of it where I’m like: ‘I’m just so lucky that he is remembered so fondly by our whole entire country and there is so much love for him’,” Bonnie said.

“It’s just a testament to him and the kind of person he was that people think of him still every single year and want to talk about him.”

Bonnie also said that when she was younger, it used to bother her more that people would point out her connection to the famous broadcaster.

“It used to drive me mad initially when people would be like: ‘and you’re Gerry Ryan’s daughter’. And I’d just be like: ‘I am Bonnie, I’m my own person’. And now I’m like: ‘yeah, I am’.”

Finally, Bonnie said that she hopes to replicate her father’s attitude of enjoying everything life has to offer.

“He lived his life to the fullest, and that was just the person he was,” she said.

“That’s what I want to be like, I want to make sure I live every moment, I’m not sure how long I’m here for.”





Irish Independent