Denise Welch has vowed to keep wearing bikinis and said trolls will not stop her feeling comfortable in her body at 60.

Denise Welch has vowed to keep wearing bikinis and said trolls will not stop her feeling comfortable in her body at 60.

I’m proud of how I look – Denise Welch, 60, vows to keep wearing bikinis

The former Coronation Street and Waterloo Road actress celebrated the milestone earlier this year.

This week Welch shared a bikini picture on Instagram to illustrate her weight loss from five-and-a-half years ago, when she shed more than two stone.

Welch, who has two sons including The 1975 frontman Matthew Healy, told the Daily Mirror social media trolls do not deter her from stripping down online.

She said: “I don’t care about the knockers – no pun intended. I’m not going to have anyone tell me that I can’t wear a bikini at 60.

“I’ve got a wobbly arse, my boobs aren’t in the right place. I’ve got bumps and lumps and a tummy and I’ve had two children. But I don’t look bad for an old bird.

“I’m proud of how I look at 60 and I’m not trying to look 30. That’s the message I’m trying to deliver. So if I’m still getting my kit off at 90, so be it. Sorry children.”

Loose Women panellist Welch has been open about her battles with drink and drugs before getting sober in 2012.

She wed the artist Lincoln Townley, 45, in 2013, and was married to actor Tim Healy for 24 years before they divorced in 2012.

Welch said she is happy with her life and how busy she is, adding: “I’ve got lots of work when many women are saying they feel invisible. I feel very visible.”

Press Association