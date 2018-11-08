I’m proud of how I look – Denise Welch, 60, vows to keep wearing bikinis
She is married to Lincoln Townley and has two sons.
Denise Welch has vowed to keep wearing bikinis and said trolls will not stop her feeling comfortable in her body at 60.
The former Coronation Street and Waterloo Road actress celebrated the milestone earlier this year.
This week Welch shared a bikini picture on Instagram to illustrate her weight loss from five-and-a-half years ago, when she shed more than two stone.
View this post on Instagram
Five and a half yrs ago I lost 2st 5lbs with @lighterlife in 9 weeks. I have continued to maintain this weight loss and completely changed my whole relationship with food. Losing weight is not just about eating less, it’s stopping the crooked thinking that leads us to regain the weight time after time. @lighterlife are the only scientifically approved ‘very low calorie diet’ that offer Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and are proven to be the best in the UK. They also have amazing success at completely reversing Type 2 diabetes. Sorry about the bikini shot but needed to prove my point!! 🤪🤪❤️❤️
Welch, who has two sons including The 1975 frontman Matthew Healy, told the Daily Mirror social media trolls do not deter her from stripping down online.
She said: “I don’t care about the knockers – no pun intended. I’m not going to have anyone tell me that I can’t wear a bikini at 60.
“I’ve got a wobbly arse, my boobs aren’t in the right place. I’ve got bumps and lumps and a tummy and I’ve had two children. But I don’t look bad for an old bird.
“I’m proud of how I look at 60 and I’m not trying to look 30. That’s the message I’m trying to deliver. So if I’m still getting my kit off at 90, so be it. Sorry children.”
Loose Women panellist Welch has been open about her battles with drink and drugs before getting sober in 2012.
She wed the artist Lincoln Townley, 45, in 2013, and was married to actor Tim Healy for 24 years before they divorced in 2012.
Welch said she is happy with her life and how busy she is, adding: “I’ve got lots of work when many women are saying they feel invisible. I feel very visible.”
Press Association