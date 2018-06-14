Roseanne Barr praised Kanye West's latest album as "about mental illness" and "the greatest thing ever" in a series of tweets in which she defended her allegedly racist comments as "misunderstood".

'I'm NOT what people have accused me of' - Roseanne Barr on how Kanye West's latest album has healed her

The embattled TV star, 65, had her hit sitcom, Roseanne, cancelled in the wake of comments made about a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

She referred to Valerie Jarrett as a product of the "Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet Of The Apes". In a stream of tweets on Wednesday, Barr defended herself against allegations of racism before praising West's new LP, tiled Ye.

In a since deleted tweet, she wrote: "MUCH LOVE 2 U all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to @kanyewest new album about mental illness, it's the greatest thing ever." Before the message in support of West, Barr once again insisted she was not a racist and claimed her comments had been "misunderstood", also saying she had been watching a documentary about civil rights activist Malcolm X.

She wrote: "I want u all2 know I'm fine. I've been using this time2 reflect & 2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I'm NOT what people have accused me of! I've never practiced "RACISM" in my entire life & never will." Barr then revealed her 2012 presidential campaign manager Thomas Muhammad is to be allowed to speak for her because, "he knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran's regime, not race".

Her tweets then took a bizarre turn. Barr wrote: "Guys, I have been planting trees digging in the earth singing and feeling a great deal of relief. I will begin to speak for myself in media soon. My mind went into deep shock and my body too. I see clearly now."

