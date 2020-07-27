| 16.3°C Dublin

'I'm not a fan of Trump, I hope his endorsement won't be a kiss of death for my song' - Irish songwriter Brendan Graham

Brendan Graham at his home in Co. Mayo. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin

Brendan Graham at his home in Co. Mayo. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin

Eddie Rowley

Irish songwriter Brendan Graham has spoken about his feelings towards American President Donald Trump retweeting a performance of Graham's biggest hit, You Raise Me Up.

The American president recently retweeted a performance of You Raise Me Up by a popular German singer, with the comment: ‘Great!’

It’s an endorsement that Graham says he doesn’t appreciate. “I was hoping that it wouldn’t be the kiss of death for the song,” Brendan told the Sunday World.

