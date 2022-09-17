‘I’m coming back’ – Garth Brooks’ promise to Irish fans as he plays final Croke Park gig

After an epic run of shows to almost half a million fans, Garth Brooks said goodbye to Ireland tonight at Croke Park.

But it won't for too long. Before the show, he told the Sunday Independent what many of his fans suspected anyway: "I'm coming back. I don't know in what form but I will be back. I don't know when or the venue but I love Ireland so much I would play in a field. I like the way Ed Sheeran played Croke Park and then played a tour around Ireland ," he said.

"Once you've tasted it, like I have with these five shows, you want to come back here quick enough. What you guys give an artist like me in Ireland you can't get it anywhere else on the planet. Wherever I go from now on, I will be talking about one thing: Ireland, Ireland, Ireland. As someone who does this for a living , any chance to play here I would love."

Garth continued: “For me and Miss Yearwood this last two weekends have been amazing. Me and Miss Yearwood have also had a great time travelling around Ireland. Dingle was great."

"Limerick was wonderful too," added Miss Yearwood.

"We had our favourite meal in the Wicklow Heather in Glendalough and we loved the views in Luggala," she said. "Such a beautiful part of Ireland. We went to about eleven counties. Garth drove some of the way." she laughed.

"Yes, I drove!" Garth laughed.

As for travelling home, Garth and his wife are flying back to America tomorrow / this morning on his private jet. But he will be returning. "In some form, me and Mrs Yearwood love Ireland so much that we will be back. It was such an emotional time. I couldn't stop myself crying at times during the shows. All I can say is I love this country. "