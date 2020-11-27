I’m A Celebrity stars face final challenge ahead of first elimination

Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard triumphed during the Chamber Of Horrors challenge, ahead of the first elimination on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 26, and soap star, 56, joined forces to win 11 out of a possible 12 stars for their campmates at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Ahead of the challenge, Richie promised the other celebrity contestants: “Tonight, we shall eat like kings and queens.”

TRAIL TEASE: Can @Aj11Ace and @realshanerichie put their washing up worries behind them as they team up for tonight's Trial? 🤭 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FLIl3Xk6P4 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2020

Arriving at the challenge, the pair were told they would be sealed in separate chambers with their bodies submerged below the ground.

Across six rounds, they were tasked with collecting stars using only their tongues as maggots, locusts, scorpions and giant meal worms rained down upon their heads.

The fifth round saw them covered with snakes and in the sixth wardens arrived to pour rats onto them.

Richie encouraged his partner, saying “Smash it my pal” and the pair ultimately secured 11 out of 12 stars for camp.

Afterwards Richie admitted: “I’m just numb, I’m broken.”

Returning to camp, Pritchard teased the other contestants, saying: “We tried our best… and tonight we eat like kings and queens. We got 11 stars.”

As the 12 contestants gathered in the campsite, conversation turned to who had met the most famous person.

TV host Vernon Kay regaled his campmates with a story about his wife, Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly, with whom he shares two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

He said: “When Phoebe was watching Strictly with me, I used to dress up in a suit at first when she was young and we would dance together.

“So she would put a princess dress on, I’d wear a suit and when they were all dancing around we would replicate that and just out the blue one evening she said, ‘Daddy, is my mummy Tess Daly?’

“Because we had never really explained that mummy works on the telly because obviously mummy’s mummy.”

The celebrities ate venison for dinner before facing the first elimination of the series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

PA Media