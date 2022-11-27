I’m a Celebrity: Matt Hancock makes it to final three with Jill Scott favourite to win

Just three contestants remain in the I'm a Celebrity final

This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is finally coming to an end.

The final episode of the hit reality show’s 22nd season is airing tonight.

After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle yesterday, just three contestants now remain: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and Tory MP Matt Hancock.

Hancock’s involvement has been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former British health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.

However, it is Scott who has emerged as the bookies’ favourite to be named Queen of the Jungle, with the former athlete currently 2/9 to win the whole series.

After two years in which the production was relocated to Gwrych Castle, Wales, as a result of the Covid pandemic, I’m a Celebrity migrated back to its usual Australian location for the 2022 series.

As usual, the programme is hosted by Ant and Dec.

Saturday’s (26 November) episode saw the popular Celebrity Cyclone round return, with Hancock, Tindall, Scott and Warner all donning superhero costumes to brave the watery obstacles.

During Saturday evening’s show, the contestants reflected on their time in the Australian jungle after enjoying their final dinner together.

Warner sparked the conversation, saying: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more, honestly.

“I could tear up just thinking about it. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful thing to be here, and it’s ceremonious.”

Hancock said: “My highlight was definitely getting the 11 stars and the octopus.

Video of the Day

“I was really bricking it and I wasn’t expecting to be worried but then I saw the alligator and, really, I nearly lost it.

“And I was new to camp as well so I didn’t know everybody very well, so to come back in with 11 stars, that was pretty good.”

Speaking to Hancock, Scott said: “The time that I’ve celebrated the most in the jungle was when me, you and Scarlette finished off the challenge that we’d all started and everybody got the letter from home.

“It seemed impossible but then just by us helping each other… that was an incredible feeling.

“That’s got to be one of my highs, definitely.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, she added: “My heart is just so full, it really is.”

Warner added: “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot in here. I definitely started out kind of in awe of a lot of you, and comparing myself like, mate, what am I doing here with these incredible people.

“And instead of thinking like that, I just switched my mindset and think, actually, I’m with these incredible people. Let me learn as much as I can.

“I know for a fact I’ve made friends for life.”

‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues airs on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player’.