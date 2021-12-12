I’m A Celebrity final has delayed start due to No 10’s press conference

Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson and Danny Miller are competing to be crowned the king or queen of the castle (ITV/PA)

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! grand finale has had a delayed start due to the Downing Street press conference.

The final episode of the ITV series will see singer Frankie Bridge, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller compete to be crowned the king or queen of the castle.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening at 8pm to provide an update on the vaccine booster programme in the light of the new Omicron variant.

He announced that the target for giving every adult in England a booster jab has been brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.

The press conference disrupted ITV’s running order, causing new talent show Walk The Line and I’m A Celebrity to both have a delayed start, with the latter being pushed back by 10 minutes from its original start time of 9pm.

We're on in 5! Just got pushed back a little bit by Downing Street. — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021

The I’m A Celebrity Twitter account wrote: “We’re on in 5! Just got pushed back a little bit by Downing Street.”

Throughout the series, the show’s co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have made consistent jokey references about the Prime Minister in several episodes, addressing him directly in some segments.

During Tuesday’s episode, the pair referenced an alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown.

Their antics were noted at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer denouncing an investigation into the incident which has been ordered by Mr Johnson.

Video of the Day

In an earlier episode of I’m A Celebrity, following the election of a new camp leader, Donnelly asked: “Exciting stuff, but what exactly, though, does the leader do?”

McPartlin replied: “Well, they look increasingly dishevelled, give cushy jobs to their mates, and pretty much make it up as they go along.”

Donnelly then looked towards the camera with a grin and quipped: “Evening, Prime Minister.”