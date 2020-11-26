I’m a Celebrity camp go hungry as Shane and Hollie’s trial goes wrong

Contestants (from left) Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, Mo Farah, Jessica Plummer, Shane Richie, Victoria Derbyshire, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Hollie Arnold and Jordan North in the new series of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' Photo: ITV/PA Wire

Shane Richie and Hollie Arnold went back to camp this evening with their tails between their legs as they managed to bag just two stars in their trial in tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

The trial consisted of two tunnels, one on top of the other and Hollie and Shane had to use a single bucket and work as a team to transfer water through the tunnels and into the collection pipes.

Once they had enough water in the collection pipes, the stars would float up and they could collect them.

The duo’s two star haul from six stars up for grabs meant the 12-strong camp got just four meals between them, and their campmates were not impressed.

Victoria Derbyshire said: “We’ve eaten like Kings and Queens the past few days and this is a real come down. It really doesn’t matter what ingredients/what food we get tonight. It’s obviously going to be very difficult to feed 12 hungry mouths.”

Victoria also described the day she blundered over Jeremy Hunt’s name live on TV as “excruciating”.

In June last year, the BBC presenter pronounced the surname of the then foreign secretary as “C***” during an exchange with another Tory MP on her current affairs show.

The 52-year-old immediately apologised and said she was especially embarrassed because it was usually men who made the mistake.

Derbyshire, recalled the incident during a discussion with her campmates about their worst days.

She said: “I mispronounced his name. It was excruciating, it was awful, I buried my head in my hands.”

Derbyshire was not the first broadcaster to make the mistake on air.

James Naughtie made the error when Mr Hunt was culture secretary, while Justin Webb tripped up when the minister was health and social care secretary.

Reflecting on Derbyshire’s mistake, her campmate Giovanna Fletcher said: “It’s quite comforting knowing whoever you are or whatever you do, we all have those days where it’s just not going your way.”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North said his worst day was when he interviewed the punk musician Yungblud and mentioned the star’s ex-girlfriend, the pop musician Halsey, despite being told to avoid the topic.

Thursday’s episode also saw Fletcher named the new camp leader.

She chose soap star Beverley Callard as her deputy, telling the others: “This is a bit of a surprise. I’ll be honest, I’ve been eying up that chair – that football scarf can do one as now I’m in town.”

Callard added: “I’m thrilled to be deputy.”

They allocated the camp chores and chose to put Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard on washing up duties.

Online Editors