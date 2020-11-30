Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire have been booted off I’m A Celebrity following a double vote-off.

Callard, 63, and Derbyshire, 52, were told the news during Monday’s episode of the ITV show.

West End star Ruthie Henshall and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold had previously been voted off this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the pandemic.

British Olympian Mo Farah joked that he “was struggling to find Wales on the map on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity.”

Earlier in the show, Mo was taking part in the Castle Coin Challenge with Giovanna in which a map and walkie talkies were used by the pair to locate countries with shields positioned on them, with the map visible for just 30 seconds.

Victoria Derbyshire (ITV/PA)

On the hunt for Russia’s shield, Giovanna said: “I had a description at one point of a seagull; it was an eagle.”

After winning the coins, Giovanna admitted: “I don’t think either of us have a career in geography teaching, to be honest.”

Some campmates also discussed the “phantom dribbler”.

Vernon said: “We have a phantom dribbler in camp and someone has been sprinkling when they tinkle and it’s caused quite a stir.”

Sir Mo Farah (ITV/PA)

Shane Richie added: “I’ve had a dodgy stomach and the last thing anyone will do is stand when they go to the toilet.”

Jordan thought the phantom dribbler was Shane while Victoria said she’d been to the privy after Shane and noticed the floor was wet. There was a gathering camp consensus that Shane was the culprit.

Talking about the continued mystery, Vernon said: “It is a bit awkward, how do you teach people over 25 years old how to pee?”

Russell took part in a ‘question and answer’ trial with 10 rounds and 10 meals up for grabs. He was told he’d be strapped to a rotisserie and spun through a batter containing categories. As he spun, he had to grab a category. He could pass once on a category and spin for another. If he answered the question correctly it was a meal for camp.

Among his questions were Harry Potter-themed questions, science, history, jungle royalty and castles.

Asked the current world record for the men’s marathon, which he answered correctly, he said: “That’s what sitting next to Mo Farah for two weeks does for you. I’d have never have known that.”

When faced with a television-themed question he joked that his favourite show had been I’m A Celebrity “until now”. And he said: “I got asked to do Celebrity Mastermind, let’s just say I won’t be doing it.”

At the end of the trial, Russell had earned 5 stars and 5 meals for camp.

Of how the camp will react to his haul he said: “I think they’ll be happy with that. I’m happy with it, just happy to get out of there to be honest with you.”

Russell said: “It was a thousand times worse than I was expecting. I was expecting it to be bad, but it was like they’d had ice cubes in it all night. It was absolutely freezing.”

Mo said: “The portion sizes tonight are going to be small. Normally we’ve been hitting high, the 7s, 8s, 9s, 10s, but tonight the trial was tough. As he said, I would have struggled.”

