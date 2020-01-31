'I'll be dead… or still presenting the Late Late' – Gay Byrne's poignant time-capsule letter unearthed

Gay Byrne predicted that climate change would allow Ireland grow Mediterranean fruits and vegetables, cars would be banned in Dublin city, and people would have more leisure time.

It was January 1996 and the broadcaster was sharing some of his thoughts on what 2020 might look like, in letter written for a time capsule project to mark European Nature Conservation Year 1995.

Coming to light less than three months after he passed away, there is particular poignancy in the line that by 2020 "I’ll be dead or 86-years old and still presenting The Late Late Show".

Now, 25 years after being stashed away, letters he and other famous names wrote to the sixth class pupils in Loreto Primary School, Rathfarnham, Dublin are part of a unique cache re-opened yesterday.

The late Seamus Heaney shared his pride in how his stanza containing the famous line "hope and history rhyme" had been quoted by President Bill Clinton and Mary Robinson and wanted that included in the capsule.

The stanza reads: "History says, don't hope on this side of the grave, but then, once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up and hope and history rhyme."

JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. Schools time capsule project reveals students’ ‘20-20 Vision’ Picture shows a letter from Gay Byrne, Irish presenter.

Broadcaster Joe Duffy presaged a 2020 "of materialism, greed and high tech communication which is designed to stop people meeting face to face", as he styled his letter on the words of the Beatles' song 'When I'm Sixty-Four'.

"I'm forty today, and I wonder if you'll still need me (by 2020), if you will still feed me," he wrote.

"My vision for 2020 is simple and revolves around that simple wish in the Beatles song - a pop group famous in the 1960s - nearly 60 years ago.

"At this time in Ireland there is a lot of hurt and pain, needless suffering being inflicted on innocent people, often elderly.

"Most of us feel powerless to do anything about it.

"But while I know that 2020 will see a world of materialism, greed and high tech communication, which is desidned to stop people meeting each other face-to-face, I so hope and pray that in 2020 we will remmeber - and live - the Beatles motto that we should all try harder, every day, in every way to love each other even more and feed each other in every sense of the word."

The then-Taoiseach, John Bruton also contributed, writing: "My hope for the year 2020 is that Ireland will be at peace and we will have helped provide a society in which every person counts and can make a wonderful contribution to the development of their community and their country."

The school was one of 72 in Ireland that participated in the '20-20 Vision' project, organised by the then Department of Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht. Other schools will open their time capsules in the weeks ahead.

JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. Schools time capsule project reveals students’ ‘20-20 Vision’ Picture shows a letter from Seamus Heaney, Irish poet.

The project encouraged students across Ireland and the UK to think about their environment, what had happened over the previous 25 years, and how it might change over the following 25 years.

Grainne Meaney, the sixth class teacher in Loreto Primary in 1995/96, was back yesterday for a walk down memory lane with former colleagues and pupils.

Such was their collection, that the OPW supplied them with a bigger than usual capsule. When that proved too small, the local bank happily agreed to store part of the trove, while the capsule was buried in the school grounds.

"The OPW said they would like to follow the project, that they would attend the burial and would invite President Robinson to officiate and she did. It was a very special time," she said.

As well as pupils’ essays about their vision of 2020, interviews with, and letters from various people seeking comparisons between 1970 and 1995 and a look ahead to 2020, the capsule also included projects on the environment, photographs and video footage.

Ms Meaney recalls how in her pupils' letters to children of 2020, there was a lot of focus on subjects such as "bullying, Boyzone and sports".

School principal Sr Maria Hyland was newly arrived in Rathfarnham at the time but remembers sixth class as "a great group." One of those pupils and another from the Loreto, Omagh, who have passed away, were remembered in prayers.

Online Editors