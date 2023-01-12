Idris Elba told ‘something’s coming’ in teaser clip for Luther film

Idris Elba returns to his role as DCI John Luther for Luther: The Fallen Sun (Doug Peters/PA)

A new teaser for the upcoming Luther film sees Idris Elba playing DCI John Luther while a voice says “something’s coming”.

The 50-year-old actor, who will return as the hot-headed detective for the first time since January 2019, has also confirmed a cinema release for Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Wearing a suit and tie, Elba is seen in the clip, released by Netflix and Elba on Thursday, emerging from the shadows as he spins around and looks at the camera intensely.

A voice then says “something’s coming” while another adds “can you see me now?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Elba has portrayed the role of the haunted rogue detective in the crime thriller for five critically acclaimed series on the BBC since its launch in 2010.

Joining the cast for the Netflix film are Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis while Dermot Crowley is set to reprise his role as detective Martin Schenk.

Elba also serves as a producer on the film, which has been written by Neil Cross and directed by Jamie Payne.

Previously released images show DCI Luther in what appears to be an underground tunnel, sporting an inquisitive expression.

Expand Close Idris Elba as DCI John Luther in the upcoming Luther movie on Netflix (Netflix/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Idris Elba as DCI John Luther in the upcoming Luther movie on Netflix (Netflix/PA)

Other images released by Netflix show him grimacing as he walks across a mountainous, snow-covered landscape in his signature tweed coat.

In another he has both arms stretched out, appearing to calm down a situation.

Last year, Elba starred in Beast, a thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a lion while holidaying in the savannah, and Three Thousand Years of Longing, a romantic, fantasy tale about a djinn who meets a lonely scholar, played by Tilda Swinton.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is in select cinemas from February 24 and on Netflix on March 10.