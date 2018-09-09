'I'd hide in the toilets until it was my turn to shoot' - Kelly Macdonald on overcoming shyness for stardom

Kelly Macdonald is one of those actors who's so good at disappearing into roles that it's easy not to notice her. Since breaking through as a wild Glasgow teenager in Trainspotting, she's quietly shone in films like Gosford Park, Finding Neverland, Anna Karenina and No Country for Old Men, and impressed critics in the TV dramas Boardwalk Empire and State of Play.

Her soft voice and understated prettiness have not always helped her cause: she's seen more as a character actress than a star, and has rarely been given centre stage. In her new film, however, she is the star, and gives a superb performance as a downtrodden suburban wife.

Puzzle tells the story of Agnes, a long-suffering wife and mother whose efforts as a homemaker go largely unnoticed. Her husband, Louie (David Denman) is an affable mechanic whose views on domesticity are positively antediluvian: he's not a bad man; it just doesn't seem to have occurred to him that his wife might be dissatisfied with a life of stultifying monotony.

In the film's opening scene, Agnes bustles around in the kitchen making food and baking cakes for a family occasion. While she works, her husband and sons relax outside, chatting with friends: only later do we realise that the occasion was her own birthday. She's entirely taken for granted, but Agnes has hidden depths - which becomes clear when she opens one of her birthday presents.

Quietly illustrious: Kelly Macdonald plays downtrodden houswife Agnes in her new film, Puzzle. Photo: Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

It's one of those 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles and when Agnes settles down to it one afternoon, she finds that she can do it again and again, really fast. She gets more jigsaws and, as her horizons expand, she enters the world of competitive puzzling, guided by the soft-spoken and effortlessly cosmopolitan Robert (Irrfan Khan), a Manhattan-dwelling émigré who'll become a friend, and perhaps something more.

Agnes is a fascinating character, a deep well of possibilities slowly stirring to life: she must have been fun to play. "I really liked her bravery," Kelly tells me. "She starts off as this quiet, naïve, mousey person, but then her inner life starts to bubble up, and by the end of the film she seems very different, suddenly confident."

Apart from her self-awakening, Agnes has to reassess her relationship with her husband and decide if it's really worth anything any more. "Louie's not a bad man, you know - he's just doing what he saw done before him, and following the example of his father. So when she starts to change, it just totally throws him out of whack because so far as he's concerned his life is fine. And to be fair, in a way her life is perfectly peaceful and fine, but I think there comes a point where she's got something inside her that starts to leak out, and once there's a leak there's no corking it."

While some actors would have moved to the suburbs and lived as a housewife in preparation for this role, Macdonald is not a practitioner of the method.

"I'm always fascinated by actors that write out a whole history," she says. "Lots of them do: they come up with all this stuff, and I don't know if that's a tool you're taught at drama school, but I didn't get that memo. I'm a bit more instinctive. I work quite instinctively and then it's usually after I've done it that I think, 'Oh, maybe I should have done that,' or, 'Maybe I should have sat down and done a puzzle beforehand,' but I like to just feel my way through things."

She tells me she's very happy with how Puzzle turned out. "I feel really proud of it actually; it sort of surprised me - normally I hate watching myself in anything. I mean, the joy for me is being on set and doing what I enjoy with people I respect, so it's not my business afterwards to worry about if the film's going to do well. There are things I've done that I've never seen. But this one I liked."

After a relatively quiet patch between 2012 and 2015, Kelly has been furiously busy of late and last year reprised her very first screen character in Danny Boyle's sequel, T2 Trainspotting. Macdonald made her name playing Diane Coulston, Renton's devious and self-obsessed teenage girlfriend, in the original film but her appearance in T2 was all too brief. "Shamefully short," Macdonald says, laughing. "I think with Diane, and the way she's clearly changed, there could have been an interesting story there, but you know it was about the boys."

Was it an emotional experience being reunited with Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Jonny Lee Miller after all this time?

Actress Kelly Macdonald arrives on the red carpet at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, for the premiere of Puzzle (Jane Barlow/PA)

"It was. I almost feel like they're my distant family or something, and I think it was a long enough amount of time since the first one that it wasn't uncomfortable. It was really lovely, I have to say, being in a room with Ewan again, and being more of an adult this time. When I made the first film I was just... didn't know what I was doing. I was 19, but I was a very young 19."

Macdonald was working in a bar in Glasgow when she heard about the Trainspotting shoot. "They were handing out flyers around Glasgow and Edinburgh for that part, just the Diane role, and so I went along to the open casting." She got the gig, and promptly began to wonder what the hell she'd gotten herself mixed up in. "I was terrified," she says. "I would literally hide in the toilets, and the assistant directors would come and get me when they were ready to shoot."

You'd never guess it looking at the finished film, which put her and her male co-stars on the map. Had she ever acted before that?

"I was interested," she tells me. "I had sent away for an application for drama school before I got Trainspotting, and when I was in my younger teens I was in a little amateur dramatic group for a few weeks, which I was absolutely terrified of. It was one night a week and I would spend a whole week fretting and wracked with nerves about it, and then I would go along and come out buzzing, then I'd get all nervous again for another week."

Does she still get nervous? "I do. I just had to do an extra wee scene last week on something - and it had been a year since I shot it - and I started to worry that I wouldn't be able to get back into what I had done the last time. It's always fine in the end, but I just fret a bit."

During her quietly illustrious career, Macdonald has tended to play maids, servants, unhappy satellites of male protagonists. But in the acclaimed HBO drama Boardwalk Empire, she was given the chance to show her talent, and range. Over five eventful seasons, her character, Margaret Thompson, became first the mistress, then the wife, of Depression-era New Jersey mobster Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi), but instead of becoming a gangster's subservient moll, had the courage to leave him, start a new life and end up becoming wealthy in her own right. Did she know how big that show was going to be when she started making it?

"No, and honestly I didn't really know while we were doing it either. I was just sort of doing it; I didn't really think too much about it, and it was funny being that long on a project, you know? I was away filming for nine months, and then I would be back in Scotland for the remainder, and it seemed to me that nobody in Scotland had Sky. And so all I'd get from people when I went home was, 'Oh, I've not seen it.' I loved working with Steve, though. I really miss him - he's just a great person."

Is there a film or show she's proudest of?

"It changes all the time," she says. "I've got favourites along the way, benchmark films if you like: I really enjoyed working on Gosford Park. I mean, there were just so many amazing British actresses and actors, and it was Robert Altman - I got to work with that great auteur. So that was special, and No Country for Old Men is another one. Every now and then, these amazing things come up."

