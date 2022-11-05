ICYMI: Wicked fun for Jeff Goldblum, Florence Pugh is no one-hit wonder, and it’s 10 out of 10 for Taylor Swift in the US charts

Hollywood’s favourite oddball charmer, the inimitable Jeff Goldblum, is in “final talks” to play the role of the slippery Wizard in director Jon M Chu’s big-screen adaptation of Wicked. A noisy, flashy prequel to The Wizard of Oz, the award-winning West End and Broadway smash will be split into two films (don’t ask us why) with the first arriving Christmas 2024 (let’s hope we don’t blow ourselves up before then). Ariana Grande will assume the role of Glinda, with the fabulous Cynthia Erivo stepping in as Elphaba. Expect the usual from Goldblum, whose, uh, jazzy punctuation and eccentric flair should make him a hit on the yellow brick road.

Where do we all stand on Morrissey these days? His politics tend to leave a sour taste, but the gobby music maker continues to attract famous fans, some of whom lend their talents to Mozza’s 14th studio album, Bonfire of Teenagers, due in February. Recorded in Los Angeles, and funded by Capitol Records, the album features past and present members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on guitars, bass and drums, with spirited vocal contributions from Iggy Pop and — wait for it — Miley Cyrus (no, really). Here’s the funny bit: the album will be released worldwide except for in the UK, where Morrissey remains an unsigned artist. Huh.

Fresh from bringing Smithfield to a standstill for the premiere of The Wonder, the phenomenal Florence Pugh has revealed that she might have an album up her sleeve. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life with John Wilson, Pugh told of how she used to post songs on YouTube under the name ‘Flossy Rose’ (‘Miss Flo’ has a better ring to it, if you ask us). “I would have put money on me being a singer far more than being an actor,” said Pugh, who says she recorded songs for a forthcoming film project. “I intend to release music. It’s something I’ve been so conscious of ever since my acting career [took off], that I do miss it.” We can’t wait to hear it.

What a week for Taylor Swift. First, she was forced to edit a scene in the Anti-Hero music video following unusual accusations of “fatphobia”. Then she went and smashed every chart record in the book by becoming the first artist in history to occupy the entire top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Swift tweeted: “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.” And there you have it, folks: the highs and lows of contemporary pop superstardom.

James Corden has addressed allegations of plagiarism following a controversial monologue on his popular CBS talk show. Basically, Corden launched into a skit about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and it sounded suspiciously like a Ricky Gervais routine from 2018. Gervais took to Twitter to blame Corden’s writers for the mishap. Corden then tweeted that he “inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke… obviously not knowing it came from him”. Whatever the case, repeating someone else’s gag is never a good look, James. Try harder.