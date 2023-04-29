ICYMI: The Little Mermaid sidekicks are a flop and Robbie Williams greets sex with a ‘shrug’

Kirsty Blake Knox on five news stories you might have missed this week

The Little Mermaid’s live action fish a flop with online observers

It was Ariel’s cute sidekicks that drew the most attention. Remember the cute and cuddly fish Flounder? Or rambunctious crab Sebastian? And of course, there was Scuttle — the well-meaning seagull who christened a fork a ‘dinglehopper’. Anyway, all those adorable cartoons have been replaced with hyper realistic depictions, and not everyone is happy about it. Online, people asked why Disney had decided to give Flounder some Ozempic — the popular weight loss drug. Others suggested he and Sebastian looked as if they were working through deep-seated trauma, were impersonating Steve Buscemi, or had just ingested edible cannabis. I doubt any of those looks are what Disney were going for.​

Brooklyn Beckham brings heat to the kitchen

Self-confessed ‘nutter in the kitchen’ Brooklyn Beckham has returned with more nuggets of wisdom for foodies. He was making a grilled cheese sandwich with mushrooms, onions and mayonnaise (sacrilege!) . He finished it off by giving it the once-over with a blowtorch — that handy kitchen utensil most of us have on standby. The video garnered attention, less for the revolting food, and more because Brooklyn had recorded it while wearing trousers with a hole in the crotch. Online site The Cut asked the important question: how could “the marketing team have viewed the video and thought, No notes!”?

M&S loses its granny pants crown

This week theDaily Telegraph announced that Marks and Spencers has officially lost its crown as the home of ‘giant knickers’ or granny pants. Apparently there has been a boom in the sales of generous drawers. While M&S is still popular with those who favour Bridget Jones style pants ‘big-knicker believers are switching allegiance to a new generation of brands’. The paper runs through the reasons why they are increasingly popular; they are “sleek or retro, everyday or luxurious” and “the feminist underwear choice”. Oh, and crucially, they are more comfortable than a thong.​

Company names vetoed by fun police

The Sun reported that over 350 saucy business names had been banned in the UK by Companies House officials for being too rude. The bureaucrats were accused in the British press of ‘sucking the fun out of life’ for vetoing lewd names such as Little Pricks Acupuncture, and decorators Stripped ’n’ Well Hung. The real travesty was when a courier service lost the right to use the very relatable title ‘About Effing Time’.

Robbie Williams says there is no sex after marriage. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire

Robbie’s loving the sofa instead

Robbie Williams discussed his sex life — or lack thereof — this week. “Everyone knows there is no sex after marriage,” he told the Sun. He said there are times when his wife Ayda turns to him on the sofa, looks at him and utters the erotically charged line “We should do sex”. “And I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.” Ordinarily you would think this would lead to an almighty row, but last year Ayda said that their sex life was “completely dead” so clearly they are on the same page.