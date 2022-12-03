ICYMI: Slade frontman’s roarsome Christmas wake-up call, Elon Musk’s divorced dad energy and Martin Scorsese shares his love of Derry Girls

As the days grow shorter and the nights longer, please spare a thought for the wife of former Slade frontman Noddy Holder. This week Suzan Holder said that every Christmas morning, when not even a mouse is stirring, her darling husband wakes her up by rolling over in bed and roaring: “It’ssssss Chrissssssttttmmmmassss!” in her face. In her column in Cheshire Life, she wrote: “If you think it’s loud on the radio, you have no idea.” Grounds for divorce, surely?

So here it is, merry Christmas — not everybody’s having fun

Elon’s chaotic bedside locker serves ‘divorced dad energy’

This week Elon Musk treated Twitter to a picture of all the things he keeps on his bedside locker. Pictured were two imitation guns, a reproduction of Washington Crossing the Delaware and four empty cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke. “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” he wrote, referring to the ring marks on the table. Publications and Twitter users reflected on what the locker said about him. “Chaos”, “terrifying”, and “unfathomable divorced dad energy” were some of the verdicts being thrown around.

Read More

Balenciaga’s bear campaign backfires

Balenciaga admitted its decision to go big on an ad featuring children holding teddy bears in bondage harnesses was not a wise move. The ad backfired spectacularly, with Kim Kardashian going into crisis talks with the fashion house, Balenciaga suing the advertising agency and the company issuing a statement clarifying that: “We strongly condemn child abuse, it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.” Wow. Safe to say that you’re doing something wrong if you feel you have to state in public that you don’t approve of child abuse.

Expand Close Judi Dench says her failing eyesight is getting her into bother / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Judi Dench says her failing eyesight is getting her into bother

Dame Judi’s jokes hit the wrong targets

Judi Dench spoke about the awkward situations she has found herself in on account of her failing eyesight. One day she was in a car when she thought she saw the actor and impressionist Alistair McGowan. The actress wound down the window and, in a homage to The Inbetweeners, shouted “w**ker” at him — only to discover “it was a total stranger”. Speaking at London’s Gielgud Theatre, she also recalled once being onstage when she thought she spotted the director Howard Davies in the audience. In the wings, she jotted down a note with the words “I suppose a shag is out of the question?’” and ensured it was delivered to the director. She “played the scene and glanced back… and it was also a complete stranger”.

Martin Scorsese reveals that he is a Derry Girls fanboy

Big news for the parish this week when Martin Scorsese revealed he is a fan of Derry Girls. The legendary director was asked what series he was binge-watching and replied: “I watched the other night Derry Girls — those nuns!”, referring to Sister Michael. He should know what he’s talking about, because he once trained to be a priest. Creator Lisa McGee was thrilled with the shoutout, saying: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.” We always knew Scorsese was a good fella.