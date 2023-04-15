ICYMI: Millie Bobby Brown’s cryptic engagement post, Timothée Chalamet to play Bob Dylan and Martin McDonagh on ‘censorship’ of his plays

Chris Wasser on five news stories you might have missed this week

1. Stranger Things star announces engagement in cryptic celeb style

The Stranger Things actress posted an Instagram image of the couple wearing white, captioned “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all” (it’s a Taylor Swift lyric). Jake (son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi), posted pictures of his own with a one-word caption: “forever”. Millie’s ring gives it away — but imagine if ordinary people were this cryptic with their Instagram love updates.

2. Chalamet scoops Bob Dylan role

Timothée Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in a big-screen biopic about the legendary singer’s rise to fame. What’s more, director James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan) confirmed that the Dune star will provide his own vocals, and that shooting will commence in August. Speaking to Collider, Mangold said that the film will depict a “19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with, like, two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years”. No word on whether Chalamet can sing, but that never stopped Dylan, did it?

3. From the frying pan into the Fyre

Billy McFarland, the man behind the 2017 failed luxury music event Fyre Festival, announced on Twitter this week that “Fyre Festival II is finally happening”. McFarland, who served four years in prison for wire fraud, says he owes $26m to investors, and that the only way to pay them back is to keep working. Evidently, that involves attempting the same thing he did last time. Good luck with that, Billy.

4. Martin McDonagh shows will power

Some people can’t stand Martin McDonagh’s work — that’s fine. Others have tried to censor it — that’s a problem. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the acclaimed film-maker and playwright explained how some venues have gone so far as to request edits of his plays to make the language “more palatable” to audiences (whatever that means). “Only in the past few years have I had theatre companies refuse to do my plays,” said McDonagh, “because they don’t like some of the wording in them.” He also suggested he might use his will to prevent companies from tinkering with the work after he’s gone.

Aisling O'Loughlin. Photo by Brian McEvoy

5. Flat-earther’s exposé

Former Xposé presenter Aisling O’Loughlin shared a video on her Telegram account this week in which she discusses her flat-earth theories. Apparently, the “space stuff” they teach in schools should be taken with a pinch of salt. “As long as they — the dark ones, the occultists, think that we believe nonsense, they can keep pushing nonsense our direction, like the whole Covid thing.” Somehow, it gets weirder. “What’s more crazy, thinking that [the Earth’s] water is all held together by gravity, but a little fruit fly is managing to fly around the place?” Don’t be silly, Aisling. We all know the lizard people control the fruit flies.