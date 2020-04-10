Ian Hislop sends Boris Johnson get well soon message on Have I Got News For You

Have I Got News For You star Ian Hislop sent a get well soon message to Boris Johnson (Hat Trick Productions/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Have I Got News For You panellist Ian Hislop sent a get well soon message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the satirical show was again broadcast from their homes of its stars.

The long-running comedy series saw the return of team captains Hislop and Paul Merton, while actor Stephen Mangan hosted the evening.

They were joined on Friday’s show by guest panellists comedian Zoe Lyons and broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles.

For the second week in a row, the coronavirus lockdown forced Have I Got News For You and its guests to broadcast from home and appear in a virtual studio.

Hislop took the opportunity to wish Mr Johnson well, after the Prime Minister spent time in intensive care suffering with Covid-19.

“Shall we start with the elephant in the room?” Hislop said. “The fact that our Prime Minister is actually in hospital? It’s not great for comedy is it… I think we should probably acknowledge that we don’t wish him ill.

“We wish him well, we want him to get back… and you know, obviously then we can be rude about him again!”

The Private Eye editor added: “But there is absolutely nothing, for anyone, in having the prime minister of your country actually ill with the pandemic that’s going on.”

The team also joked about Scotland’s chief medical officer, doctor Catherine Calderwood, and the New Zealand health minister, David Clark, who both found themselves in hot water for breaching the lockdown rules they had promoted.

Lyons said: “Is this the Scottish health minister, who was seen flouting her own rules about staying close to home to save the NHS, and, not once, but twice, was caught at her second home in Fife, when she lives in Edinburgh and it’s a good hour’s drive… even in light traffic?

“So she had to step down. Her, and the New Zealand health secretary – he was also caught doing the same thing!”

Merton quipped: “Exactly, and it’s a much longer journey for him to get to Fife.”

