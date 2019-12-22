Ian ‘H’ Watkins thrilled by response to same-sex DOI pairing

Ian “H” Watkins said he has felt a “tidal wave of love” since it was announced that he would be skating in a same-sex couple on Dancing On Ice.

The Steps star is part of the ITV show’s first same-sex pairing with professional Matt Evers.

Appearing on the launch show on Sunday, he said the response had been “incredible”.

“Social media has gone ballistic,” he said.

The singer said when he signed up for the programme, it was always in his mind that he wanted a same-sex partner.

Speaking to Evers, he said the journey was going to be “so important”.

The skater agreed it was “pretty special”.

The partnership was also welcomed by judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

Dean told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he did not know if the pair would have to adjust their routines.

“I am excited to watch how it develops,” he said.

Watkins has previously said he does not want to be treated any differently to a “traditional” couple on the show.

PA Media