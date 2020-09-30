IAC ‘continues to adhere’ to Covid-19 guidelines following Welsh lockdown

ITV has said that I’m A Celebrity “continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines” after the area of Wales in which it is to be filmed was put under new lockdown restrictions.

The show has been filmed in Australia since it first started on ITV in 2002 but this year it will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20th series is due to start production later this autumn.

However, the Welsh Government has announced that a number of new local lockdowns, including in Conwy, will come into effect from 6pm on Thursday.

The new restrictions mean people in these areas will not be allowed to enter or leave their areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education, and they will only be able to meet people they do not live with outdoors.

The advice in Conwy is applicable to households and not to places of work.

A spokesman for ITV said: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

Iâm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! moves to UK for 2020



Hosted by Ant and Dec, the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside. More - https://t.co/okIQE1iSX9 pic.twitter.com/pI1HEOtHBj — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) August 7, 2020

Returning duo Ant and Dec will host an adapted version of the gruelling competition show in which celebrities face trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.

The sprawling castle, complete with turrets, is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

According to the castle’s official website, the towering structure was built between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

They say the building was a memorial to his mother’s ancestors, the Lloyds of Gwrych.

PA Media