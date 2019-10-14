ROCKER Bressie, who was once a judge on the Voice of Ireland, has said he will never do entertainment television again.

'I wouldn’t do it again'- Bressie rules out returning to entertainment television again

Asked today if he would do a programme like the X-Factor: Celebrity, which premiered this month in the UK, the musician and author categorically ruled it out.

“I enjoyed entertainment television, but I wouldn’t do it again. I would proactively not do it again, because I’ve done it now,” he said speaking at the announcement of Book Week, at Books Upstairs, on Dublin’s D'Olier Street.

He admitted he didn’t like watching the X-Factor. “No I don’t, but I don’t watch TV, that much anymore and that makes me sound old and decrepit, but I’m in that weird kind of age where all I watch is documentaries,” he said.

Book Week takes place from October 26 to November 2 and will see Irish authors giving readings in book shops across the country, along with other events.

Bressie, who wrote children’s book The Magic Moment and memoir/self-help book, Me and My Mate Jeffery, said he decided to support the imitative after seeing what happened in the music industry as a result of the growth in internet sales.

“When I saw what happened in music and album sales stared to diminish, HMV started to close and shops started to close and the music industry took an awful hit.

“It wasn’t just about listening to music it was about going to somewhere to listen to music, to explore and to look around.

“I felt with books, I always had that fear – will that happen to books? Book stores are very special places.”

Chair of the Book Sellers Association of Ireland, John Keane said, this would be the second annual Book Week event.

It was set up in response to Books Are My Bag, which he said was more suited to the UK market.

“In an age when we have big, big competition with online and other stuff, we felt to get more footfall into stores and get everybody taking about books again was the biggest thing.”

Authors of the bestselling Aisling series Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght added: “We've been in Irish bookshops up and down the country these past few years and have been blown away by the hard work, kindness and dedication of the people running them, as well as the talent of Irish writers on the shelves.

We are delighted to be Irish Book Week ambassadors and to fly the flag for a nation of storytellers.”

To support the campaign, Bookselling Ireland have also launched the Find Your Local Bookshop app, which allows consumers in Ireland to search for bookshops local to them.

Online Editors