RTE star Kathryn Thomas is well used to keeping fit and fronts weight-loss programme Operation Transformation.

'I wish her all the best' - Kathryn Thomas to replace pregnant Mairead Ronan on Ireland’s Fittest Family

And the Carlow woman is already limbering up for her latest role – as the host of RTE One Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Kathryn will take over presenting duties from Mairead Ronan who is currently awaiting the arrival of her third child in the coming weeks.

Production began this week on the latest series of the programme which sees families across the country competing for the title of Ireland’s strongest, fastest and fittest family.

"I'm delighted to take on the series as it's reinvigorated this year,” Kathryn said.

“Fitness is a huge area of interest for me and I'm really looking forward to taking up the baton from Mairead and getting stuck in. I wish her all the best for the rest of her pregnancy and her own big adventures in the months ahead."

Kathryn (39) gave birth to her first child – a daughter named Ellie – with partner Padraig McLoughlin in March. The new mum will be kept busy in the coming weeks as she will also present the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 from Tuesday 7 August for three weeks.

Mairead (37) welcomed baby daughter Eliza in 2016 with husband Louis Ronan. She has an 11-year-old son Dara from her first marriage.

The former Today FM star said she wanted to wish Kathryn and the rest of the team the best for the new series of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

“It's hard to step back from the work family this year, but the timing on this one made the decision for me! I look forward to tuning in with my own bigger family this autumn,” she said.

Kathryn will be joined by coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Donncha O’Callaghan and Derval O’Rourke who all compete against one another as they attempt to mentor their chosen families to success.

An adventurous new set – designed by the team behind stunt experiences for television shows such as The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior and The Biggest Loser, will provide plenty of challenges for the competing families.

Online Editors