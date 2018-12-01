The Late Late Toy Show succeeded in capturing the hearts of the nation with the appearance of cousins Scott and Grace Lowe from Athlone.

'I wanted to save her life' - 'Hero' Scott (9) who donated bone marrow to his cousin Grace (6) surprised on Late Late Toy Show

This time last year, Grace (6) was undergoing bone marrow treatment for leukemia.

"I wanted to save her life"



Absolute hero Scott who donated bone marrow to his little cousin Grace gets a few surprises.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/KoxatovUXz — RTE One (@RTEOne) November 30, 2018

Her first cousin, Scott (8) gave her the bone marrow transplant.

"They're double cousins, and Grace's other siblings weren't a match. They're best friends," said Scott's mum Arlene on the Late Late Toy Show.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, Scott said that he underwent the treatment because he wanted to save his little cousin's life.

"I wanted to save her life.

"I was scared going in for an operation. I felt really happy (that I saved her life)."

The young rugby fan was surprised by Rob Carney, Sean O'Brien and Tadhg Furlong who came bearing gifts.

"This is a real life hero right here. What you have done, you are the real hero. We are really proud of you," Rob Carney told Scott.

