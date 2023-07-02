'I think the podcast does well because women have been ignored' - on tour with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally

We join Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally for a day on their spin-off tour of My Therapist Ghosted Me and…..

Vogue with husband Spencer Matthews before she took part in the 'Magnolia Cup' charity ladies race on 'Ladies Day' 2019. Photo: Max Mumby

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally as they appear in shots for their hugely popular podcast show My Therapist Ghosted Me

"You could smell the celebrity off her, before she actually became a celebrity," says Joanne

“I think I was more uncomfortable around Vogue than Vogue was around me."

"We’re very generous to each other. It’s so nice, being able to sit down on stage and having someone to have the craic. It isn’t half the pressure of stand-up," adds Joanne. Photo: Jicksaw

Vogue Williams and I are walking down a dark hotel corridor when, behind us, a door is flung open and two women in their 30s burst out. “Vogue! Vogue,” one of them shouts. “We’re coming to see you later.”

“You’re a big ride,” her friend shouts, and all four of us burst out laughing. They are fizzing with excitement. “Do you know where Joanne’s room is?” one asks me with a cheeky grin.

Vogue is taking it all in her stride, laughing with the women. She is also in a massive hurry. She’s just back from hospital where she was getting checked out for a possible broken rib (it is not, just extremely painful, Joanne has already made the Prince-rumour joke), and on her way to record two podcasts, First, Spencer and Vogue, with her husband and, afterwards, she and Joanne will record the week’s bonus episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me.

All this before putting in their third night in Cork’s Marquee in front of a crowd of 4,000, the largest room they’ve ever performed in. And, they have agreed to me shadowing them for the day.

“We’re OG fans,” the two women tell me. One of them went to see Joanne do stand-up years ago, when she was in college. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.” They skip off happily. The hotel, The Montenotte, is full of their ilk. I’ve been with Joanne and Vogue for several hours now and by this stage I’m slightly used to this. Everywhere we go, groups of women approach to tell them they’re coming tonight. They listen to the podcast. They love them. There are dressed-up groups of women having lunch even though it’s a Monday. The place has the anticipatory air of the start of a wedding.

“Well Joanne actually is not so bad at confrontation herself.”

Usually, celebrity is remote — people will surreptitiously observe a famous person or approach nervously, almost apologetically. With Joanne and Vogue, it takes me a while to realise none of the women saluting them know them personally, such is the level of familiarity with which people approach them.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally discuss their friendship on RTE's Late Late show

It’s a response, of course, to the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me. Now seeing an impressive 3.5m downloads a month, the premise is simple: two people, who are genuinely friends, discuss everything from what they did that week, to the latest pop culture stories, to their partners, families, masturbating — and chin hairs!

When I arrived at the hotel early that day, I went to Vogue’s room where both women were in the process of getting hair and make-up done.

As we wait for Joanne’s make-up to be completed, the room is full of people and noise. Vogue taps away at her phone, muttering occasionally to herself; swimming class details for her three children back in London need to be sorted; tickets booked for a Frozen show she is taking them to later that week. Her suitcase to go home is already packed. She did her online grocery shop after Saturday’s show. She laughs at her own levels of organisation.

Of the people present, again it is hard to know who knows them and who they have just met; everyone talks to them with such familiarity. Is this normal for you? I ask as we sit down for lunch in the hotel’s restaurant. They both nod. Be relatable, Joanne often jokes to her business partner on the podcast. They are.

“We were in the same group of friends, there must have been about 15 of us, and we used to have the most fun nights out,” Vogue says when I ask how they first met. This was her late teens, possibly Joanne’s early 20s; Joanne recently turned 40. Vogue is 37.

“Vogue and me, we existed in the same social circle, but we weren’t…” Joanne pauses, and Vogue, as they often do with each other, finishes the sentence, “close”.

“No,” Joanne continues. “She was incredibly intimidating. Of course she was. This Amazonian f**king ride. Dating Al at the time.”

Maser? I ask.

“Yeah, I went out with him for years,” Vogue says.

We’ve been given a table in the centre of the dining room, facing the balcony that looks out over the River Lee. Women passing wave ‘hi’, and occasionally ask for a picture.

“Joanne, though, you were really cool, so I felt like you’d your own little cool gang. She’d her hair down to her arse, worked in PR she was just… you always looked deadly. I can’t believe we just never… we would have loved each other.”

It was an age thing, Joanne says. “I think when I was younger, I was intimated by women I didn’t know who were really attractive,” she laughs. “I don’t want to sound like an asshole, but she was just very intimidating.”

“Are you trying to make people dislike me?” Vogue laughs. No, Joanne says, “but I think we were a bit sketch about each other”.

“I don’t even remember it being a thing, I think we just had different…” Vogue is interrupted by Joanne, adopting a mock angry shouting tone, “Well it was for me. ‘I don’t remember you at all Joanne,’” she says, pretending to be Vogue.

Both of them laugh.

They really became friends when Vogue was living in London with her now husband Spencer Matthews, and Joanne was beginning to spend time in the city working in stand-up.

“I think I was more uncomfortable around Vogue than Vogue was around me,” Joanne says. “I just didn’t know how to break the ice with her. If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t have become close I don’t think. She was like, ‘Come and live with me’.”

Vogue refers regularly on the podcast to her dislike of being alone; her preference for a crowd.

“I didn’t know Joanne that well, but I knew that she was coming in and out of the country, and I had a spare room, and I was like, she’s staying in places that she doesn’t want to stay, wasting money, while my room was just there. This is before I knew how messy she was.” ​

She invited Joanne to come to stay, but on that first occasion, Vogue happened to be away.

“At that stage,” says Joanne, “I was like, I think this is our opportunity to actually get to know each other properly, so I’m going to take her up on the offer, even though I’m a bit awkward in those situations. I literally landed, and I texted her, ‘Hey, how are you’, and she goes, ‘I’m not actually there but Spencer’s there — he knows you’re coming.’ I was like, ‘Are you f**king joking me? I’ve never met the guy.’ Vogue said, ‘He’ll be delighted with the company.’”

“He was. Spenny loves company,” Vogue shoots back.

“He has such a soft spot for you,” she adds. Vogue’s husband has described Joanne as his best female friend.

“Yeah. I’m his best female friend by default, because he doesn’t have any female friends.”​

Joanne describes nights she and Spencer spent sitting up after Vogue had gone to bed.

“This was back when...” Joanne looks over to her friend as if to make sure what she is saying is OK. “This was back in his drinking days,” Vogue finishes.

“We would stay up drinking and putting the world to rights for hours,” says Joanne.

Vogue and Joanne recall the first work-related thing they did together — a video for Vogue’s Instagram stories of Joanne applying tan on her friend in Vogue’s London apartment. It got a very positive response, and they began to think they should do something more.

“And once you say something to Vogue, like, she’s a doer,” Joanne smiles, and shrugs.

Vogue with husband Spencer Matthews before she took part in the 'Magnolia Cup' charity ladies race on 'Ladies Day' 2019. Photo: Max Mumby

Kieran Walsh, Vogue’s business partner in Bare by Vogue, is backstage at the gig later that night. He tells me a similar story — approaching Vogue with a suggestion and things taking off rapidly.

Vogue already was doing one podcast, with her husband. Global Player, the company producing it, had expressed interest in any other ideas she might have. She mentioned it to Joanne.

There was no specific concept beyond chatting to each other. At first, Joanne says, she thought they might need some amazing niche format. “Then, we were like, actually let’s just throw a load of shit at the wall and see what sticks.”

The sense you get of the tour is familial. Amber, Vogue’s sister and best friend, has attended over the weekend. Alan, Joanne’s boyfriend, is milling about. The two women themselves share a closeness and easy familiarity that goes beyond friendship or colleagues. How has working together changed the dynamic between them?

“I think it made us closer quicker than we would have if we hadn’t been working together,” Joanne says. “We talk so often, we’re in each other’s lives so much. You’re just there all the time,” she turns to Vogue sitting on the couch beside her.

“You’re always there,” Vogue laughs.

“You’re always just there. Staring at me with your eyes open,” Joanne adds in a weary tone.

“We’re very close,” Vogue says more seriously. “We’re kind of like sister close. Like, even if it came to us having an argument, it’s like having an argument with your sister — it’s resolved within seconds.”

They refer occasionally on the podcast to how good Vogue is at confrontation.

“She’s amazing,” Joanne says now, and Vogue laughs and says, “Well Joanne actually is not so bad at confrontation herself.” They describe a recent fight, over online video content for the podcast — one of their only ever fights.

“I sometimes am not camera ready. Shockingly,” Joanne says dryly. “We filmed it. It was the week after my 40th birthday, so I’d had a big one. Joe [the podcast’s producer] sent us the clip and I said, ‘We can’t put that out, I look like I’ve got gout.’ And then Vogue was like, ‘Well we need to put out clips, Joanne,’ and I was like: huhhhhhhh,” she half grunts half roars.

“‘You’re not the boss Vogue!! We need digital? I used to work in PR. I think I know about digital.’ And then she was like, ‘Oh, don’t get spicy with me. Don’t you dare.’ And then I apologised, and she said, ‘Sorry about all of that, don’t worry about it.’”

It must have lasted about six minutes, Vogue speculates.

Joanne performing stand up. Photo: Ray Keogh.

I ask what they think about the response to the podcast, what it is people are reacting too so much. The most common response when I mention I’m interviewing them is: oh my god, I love them. Sometimes this is followed quickly by an almost anxious: are they really like that?

Joanne’s body stiffens at the question.

“I can’t…” she stutters, uncomfortable.

Too embarrassing? “Yeah,” she nods, meaning the idea of self-praise.

“I think because we’re all the same. You can feel like you’re having a chat with us. You’re just sitting with your mates,” Vogue jumps in.

On a recent episode, Joanne talked about being angry after online responses to their appearance on the second last Late Late Show, along the oh-so-familiar to ‘women in the public eye’ line of: I don’t even know who she is. What does she even do?

“She was having a rageful week,” Vogue grins.

“I was having rage, yeah,” Joanne says, somewhat wearily. “When I first started, you’d always get the trolls and people calling you whatever. And it never really bothered me, I just accepted it as part of the job. But now, because I’ve worked so hard, especially in the last two years, being called a talentless c**t by some lad who lives in his mother’s basement and wanks into his… it boils my blood. I dunno why. You shouldn’t engage with them. I just had a weird week. It really bothered me. It shouldn’t though.

“I got defensive of myself, which is stupid, because there’s no point arguing with someone. They’re never going to be like, ‘Actually I’m sorry I said that. I’m sorry I hurt your feelings. I take it back, I think you’re a fantastic performer.’”

I tell them of something another woman in comedy told me recently about a man, in the industry but not a performer. He questioned why she was at a prestigious festival she had been booked for. He said that there was no appetite for what she was doing — women in their 30s; mams with kids.

Back stage at ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ Live show. Pictured by Liadán Hynes

“What a stupid thing to say,” Vogue says.

“It’s so obvious. Like, I think the reason that the podcast does well, and the tour sells, is that all those women who have been kind of maybe underserviced, they’ve been ignored. And now they’re like, ‘we’ve got money, we want to come to shows, come on!’ It’s nice to see yourself represented on stage. He’s probably an old-school booker, and is used to comedy looking a certain way,” Joanne says.

“And it is completely changing, and they’re a little bit frightened, as we’d say. They don’t like to see change. They think they’re being usurped. And they are!”

It was when they got to 2.5m downloads a month that they began to think they could turn it into a big show.

“I can’t remember who we saw on tour, but we were like, we could probably do that. Will we give that a go?” Vogue recalls.

Joanne asked the writer and director Una McKevitt, who had first cast her, in her show, Singlehood, to get on board.

“I think we both bring different things to the table. Vogue is a businesswoman, I am absolutely not a businesswoman. I love the creative side of things — putting the show together, doing the show.”

I wonder about that, about Vogue’s transformation, from reality TV star (both women appeared in Fade Street) and Irish model, into businesswoman.

“She’s got an empire. She’s got an actual empire,” Joanne exclaims.

“I always wanted to be a presenter, so that was always my main focus,” Vogue says. “Influencing and stuff like that kind of came after.”

“I think it was always there,” she says of her drive. “My stepdad was a real work horse. I kind of think I got that from him.”

Spencer is the same. When I interviewed him recently, he talked about Vogue in terms of the inspiration she had provided, and his desire to make her proud.

“Once he stopped drinking, he found a focus in his life, and he was able to concentrate on something. Whereas before everything was just like money in, money out, money in, money out. Because when you drink to the level that he was drinking at, it’s really hard to be able to do anything to the level that he would want to do.”

“That’s why I love him so much,” Joanne interjects. “Because I see myself in Spencer. Not the drinking thing.”

“No because you don’t drink the way he used to do,” Vogue says.

“No, I don’t,” Joanne replies.

“You don’t, because it would be really hard to focus. So, him without that is like a million times better.”

Joanne says: “But the side of him that I do understand is the part of him that needs something — he loves to change his state all the time. He’s not good at just sitting with himself and his thoughts, and I’d be similar.”

“Well, I’m kind of the same,” Vogue says. “Like, I don’t like being alone. Joanne and I had separate dressing rooms the first night, and I was like, excuse me, there’s no way I’m not sitting in a room with her.” ​

She’s used to it now, and loves having Vogue around, Joanne says. “At the start, I was so used to being on tour, and I would just sit on my own before the show, just thinking through the show and stuff. Whereas, it’s actually so nice working with someone else that I get on with so well.”

“It’s nice to have company,” Vogue says.

“It’s really nice to have company. I would be a bit of a lone ranger really,” says Joanne.

“I’m so used to being surrounded by so many people,” Vogue says.

“Her house is like Fossetts Circus,” Joanne laughs.

Vogue’s brother has just moved out, having lived with them for two-and-a-half years. Her sister Amber also has lived with her and Spencer on and off.

Vogue with Laura Whitmore and Lilah Parsons 2016 in London. Photo: Dave Benett

Vogue’s make-up artist and hairdresser have been friends since she was 12; her stylist since she was 17. “For me, it’s just a comfort thing. Having people around me that I can trust is really important.”

We’re back in Vogue’s hotel room. It’s nearly 7pm, and they are recording the extra episode of the week’s podcast. Their rooms are adjoining. I could hear Joanne laughing from next door as I passed. Alan, her boyfriend, leaned out and waved hello. Vogue is sitting on the floor, her laptop propped on a chair. Joe’s face appears on the screen — he’s staying in another hotel in Cork.

Vogue is totally focused on the easy, funny conversation, which feels remarkable given all the things going on in her life right now. What feels like a hotel full of women dying to speak to her; three kids at home whose movements and activities she’s tracking. There’s mention of Spencer being possibly injured; he and John Belton, Vogue’s trainer, are about to head off on an extreme marathon.

This is the second podcast of the day, and there was also some sponcon filmed for her new Bare by Vogue product, thrown in almost as an aside as we got ready to leave for lunch. Backstage at the venue later, she will have a meeting with Walsh, her business partner.

“I am the boss today, I feel bossy, I wouldn’t cross me today,” Vogue declares laughing to the other two. She doesn’t seem bossy, or at least in any way abrasive. She seems to be managing, coping, accommodating. She’s polite in the face of exhaustive requests for her attention.

We leave the room and head to the waiting car. We speak briefly about the book Joanne is writing. When she was younger, and figuring out what she wanted to do, she wanted to be a writer. “You’re an amazing writer,” Vogue says immediately.

“I really liked writing, and I was like, ‘I’d enjoy that job’. I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do.”

“Sure, I did construction in uni,” Vogue adds.

“That’s so bizarre. Una calls her a renaissance woman. She could turn her hand to anything,” Joanne says.

It was Vogue’s stepfather again, Neil, whose influence was on show. She had wanted to do architecture but didn’t get the points — “didn’t do a tap of work”.

Joanne’s adoptive father died when she had just turned 16. Vogue’s father died when she was 25. “The rudeness of them both dying,” Joanne says dryly. “How dare they,” Vogue adds.

Is there a help and support to be found in somebody who understands that loss? The Dead Dad’s Club, as they sometimes refer it to.

“Yeah, and I think it’s a specific loss, — we were both young,” Joanne says, and Vogue nods in agreement.

“So you’re not only mourning the person, you’ve no father figure then. I had just turned 16. You’re a teenager, and suddenly there’s this big hole in the family. I remember there was girls in my year whose fathers had died, and I remember my dad died, and I was like, I get it now. It’s like you slip into another members’ club.”

Vogue adds that she has been feeling it again more recently. “I don’t know why — it’s all coming up about my dad again. I just feel sorry for him, that he didn’t get to experience my kids and see my life how it is now. I find that really sad. For him.

“I was about 25. It was literally the morning after Fade Street came out. He had been unwell my whole life. He was a big smoker, in and out of hospital since I was about 12. I was seven [when her parents separated]. So, my stepdad has been my stepdad forever. It feels like I kind of had a back-up, didn’t I?” she laughs to Joanne. “You should have worked on that.”

“I do. My biological father is my back-up. We both had a dad in the back pocket.” They laugh.

On set of RTE's Clear History with Kevin McGahern and Colin Murphy

Joanne met her biological father, not for the first time, when she was in Australia recently, touring The Prosecco Express.

“We had a lunch. He’s a really nice man, and I think he’d probably be open to more contact, but like I said before I’m just… not… really. How would I phrase it? My head is kind of full at the minute.”

He is the image of her, she says, which she found odd at first. “Now I’ve kind of accepted it. That’s what I wanted — to look like someone. That is what I was searching for. And, so, it was very satisfying when I did see him.”

She’s extremely close to her mum. “I think when you’ve only one parent, you kind of laser focus in on them. And I think when you don’t get married or have kids… my mum is still my next of kin, her name’s on my passport as my point of contact. Which is slightly concerning. Time’s ticking.”

“I will soon take over that job,” Vogue deadpans.

It took her mother some time to adjust to her daughter’s comedy. “Because she took everything quite seriously and literally, and didn’t understand why I was slagging her off on stage. She was like, ‘No other comic takes the piss out of their parents’. I was like, ‘Are you high? That’s all they do.’”

Vogue adds that if you have a partner, you kind of lean on them as well, to take the piss out of.

“That’s why when people say women aren’t funny, I’m like, it’s hilarious that men would say that,” Joanne says. “Because men on stage are usually always talking about their wives, their girlfriends, their daughters. So you’re getting all of your material from women. Not all, but like…” she shrugs.

She much prefers working with women, she adds.

“My new mantra is: what would Jimmy Carr do? I just know Jimmy Carr isn’t taking shit from anyone. So when I am in situations, whether it be business or whatever — it’s always business actually — and dealing with male bookers or promoters, if there is an issue I just think: what would Jimmy Carr do?”

In the car, Vogue apologises for any rudeness and puts on earphones; she is listening back to the episode she and Spencer recorded earlier that day. She does this with every episode of both podcasts, to catch potential hostages to fortune.

“Vogue knows best what they’re going to get her for in the paper or whatever, so I would never push her,” Joe, their producer, tells me later of the editing process of episodes of Ghosted. “Not because it’s offensive, but, Vogue will say it herself — Joanne will get away with a lot more than she will. Because she’s a comic. I think comics get a bit of a licence to say, it’s fine I was joking. Not anything hurtful or damaging but there are lots of things Joanne can say, whereas if Vogue said it, the press would be all over it.

“There’s always this idea that Vogue is very prepared, and Joanne’s like this chaotic mess that turns up,” he adds with a smile. “Joanne is prepared. She knows what she’s going to talk about, but they work in very, very different ways.”

As the car approaches The Marquee, the long, tree-lined street is full of people walking to the venue, dressed as if attending a festival. It’s mostly women. They leave the men’s toilets at their gigs open for women, they tell me. Where the atmosphere at the hotel felt more like the start of a wedding, now it is like that of a rock concert.

When we arrive, we take a table in the catering tent. McKevitt joins us for dinner. She will watch from the audience. The show needs to be adapted for larger venues and she wants to see it from that angle. I ask her, was it obvious when she first met Joanne — the talent? She smiles and nods. What was notable, she says, were stage presence and a terrifying intelligence.

It is notable that almost everyone around them is a long-term colleague or friend. Those new to the pair have nothing but praise. They have a pleasant word for everyone, the doorman of the hotel had told me earlier. Their rider is very straightforward: fruit, booze, crisps, the lady running the backstage area says approvingly. She later stands stage side with me remarking at how wonderful they are.

Vogue’s dressing room remains empty. The pair now share a large room with two couches and an armchair, a table with food and notes, a bathroom, and a fridge area. At one point, they disappear in there together for half an hour before the show.

Joe is sitting backstage when we arrive, chatting to stage hands. The area is a small wooden courtyard, surrounded by prefabs and a picket fence. Joe has a pronounced quiff and sunglasses that, for some reason, initially make him seem potentially standoffish, which he isn’t remotely. He happily agrees to an interview — his first, he tells me.

What did he think, the first time they recorded? “I thought they were hilarious. I was never supposed to be the silly little twit laughing in the background — it was never meant to be that. They’re really funny; I couldn’t help myself, I ended up laughing.”

He says it’s the genuine relationship that listeners respond to; the feeling of sitting in on a conversation with mates. “It’s people buying into a pre-existing club. You get to come along and be in the club straight away. And then you’re part of something.”

When they started, he recalls there was a bit of a feeling that two people simply talking wasn’t going to be enough to sustain a podcast. “But anyone who thought that, they’re wrong. I feel very proud of them. And feel proud to be involved.”

Mostly, Joanne and Vogue potter back and forth, having a few drinks, chatting to Joe, Walsh, Davina Devine, their support act, and the stage hands. When it’s time to begin, they walk up the ramp behind the stage together. Vogue crosses behind the stage— she will enter from the other side. They pace back and forth in the darkness. Then it’s time to go on. They wave to each other and both walk on.

Vogue is, as Joanne said, a natural performer, well able for the huge audience. But Joanne is something else. Both sit in armchairs and she waves a stick that appears to be a version of the claw she purchased during lockdown — a joke about needing to be touched. It lends her a strange authority, almost like a ringmaster. She exudes calm, has the air of a person completely in control of the situation. It feels like watching someone at the top of their game.

Vogue at the Paul Costelloe during London Fashion Week February 2020. Photo: Kate Green

“I was in a lucky position in that the podcast popped a little bit, and I’d a show ready to go,” she told me earlier over lunch.

Watching her over the past few years has felt like someone really coming into their own, I suggest.

“Yeah. That’s why I was so kind of excited to turn 40, which I never thought I would be. I thought it would be this really depressing moment in my life, where I’d feel like my best years were behind me. I feel like it came at the perfect time, because I’ve finally proven myself to myself. I’m not looking for validation from other people, which is what I did for my entire 30s. It was freeing. So that was kind of cool.”

Joanne has toured The Prosecco Express in Britain, Australia, Dubai and the US, as well as Ireland, where it sold out a record 69 nights in Vicar Street.

“I’m in a great position now. I’m very independent. I don’t need anyone anymore. Is that a terrible thing to say?” She turns to Vogue.

“No, it’s nice to be independent. I’ve always been like that,” Vogue says. “I’ve always been very focused, and, like, I want to create my own success, buy my own house, have my own money. Even within a marriage, I still want to do that. Like, we have a joint account, but I certainly have my own account as well,” she laughs. “There’s only so much I’ll put into that joint account a month.”

“I think most people have an identity crisis at some point in their life,” Joanne tells me at lunch, after Vogue leaves to go to hospital.

“I had mine in my early 30s. It took me a while to figure my shit out. When lockdown hit, it felt like everything I’d worked for was…people were talking about live never coming back.”

Before March 2020, she had been making inroads into the London stand-up scene. “I put all my eggs into live — everything. It’s not like I had a sitcom in the pipeline.”

Previously, she had had no interested in doing a podcast, and had very little following on social media.

“I was doing it the old-school way, I guess — just gigging, getting noticed by channels, all that jazz. I was proud of the fact that I was a live stand-up comedian.”

Lockdown changed that, and she began podcasting, first with Muireann O’Connell, then with Vogue.

“It’s changed my life 100pc. I don’t know how long it would have taken me to build up an audience like that just doing gigs. Years. Years, years. I couldn’t believe it. I was watching the sales just move up, and I just couldn’t kind of get my head around it.”

“When I first went into comedy, I wasn’t in a very good place. I’d just come out of a relationship. I started a new career. I was in London with the additional loneliness of a break-up. I was a bit of a mess. But I knew that comedy was going to be my out — comedy was going to fix it all. Which it did. I needed a sense of purpose. And I’d often go out looking for it in lads. I’d just gone looking for this validation in men. If I was going out with someone, if he wasn’t looking at me, I felt a bit invisible. And, I’ll tell you, that’s certainly gone.”

Even when she initially did not begin to feel happier, she knew comedy was the thing that would help. “I was getting on trains, I was crying on trains,” she laughs, “but I knew I was doing the right thing. I didn’t want to be anywhere else. I knew I just had to power through. And then I just became what I call now hyper independent. That’s why it’s so nice being with Vogue, cause she’s kind of softened me a bit again by hanging out in my dressing room.”

I sit in the audience watching them. The women around me are leaning forward towards the stage, looks of delight on their faces. Vogue, with her royalty adjacent/business empire life, and Joanne with her peripatetic one, at first glance, might seem to have lives few of us have that much in common with. However, they have clearly hit a note with the thousands of women attending this tour that’s making its way around Ireland and the UK.

Backstage, they walk off looking slightly dazed and delighted. There are hugs and congratulations. Everyone is happy for them, impressed at their achievement. McKevitt hugs Joanne. Joe hovers behind — he has been filming them proudly from the side of the stage.

Joanne is more resilient now than ever before, she had told me earlier. “And I think resilience is so important. Because I didn’t have it before. I think I was kind of unstable; I was looking for purpose in the wrong places.”

It’s a common experience for women, we agree. “You are enough, you are enough; it sounds so lame. They say that adopted kids always have to prove their existence. I don’t know, maybe that’s what it is, but I was always very competitive. I always wanted to be really good at something or I didn’t want to do it.”

When she was younger, Joanne suffered from a binge-eating disorder. She once described it as the result of being unhappy, and lacking purpose. Having an addictive personality was part of it.

“Compulsive. I was very compulsive,” she says now. “And also, I wanted to feel as though I was succeeding at something. Professionally, I had a nice job, but it wasn’t exactly lighting up my soul. So I channelled my wanting to succeed at something into weight loss. Like if I’m the thinnest person in every room, then that’s winning, in my mind.”

Work was healing, “because it’s something outside of yourself. And also, its rewarding to put in a piece of work. Comedy means so much to me — like. I just love it. And I want to be the best I can possibly be at it. I want to see how far I can take it.”

She refers back to what she said earlier, about her and Spencer needing to alter their state. “I think meditation is probably in my future. I mean, I don’t know, it feels like everyone just ends up there. I looked into the transcendental meditation. I think, at the moment, I’m worried about doing anything that would take the edge off me. I worry that I’d lose my drive.”

“The adrenaline, you need that when you’re going on stage, and I want to give a good strong performance. I worry that I’d be too relaxed.”

She seems happy in her personal life as well — her relationship with Alan is more balanced than the one before.

“What I would say is you learn from every relationship what you won’t put up with. And one of the best things that Alan gives me is loyalty. I know he’d never screw me over. He’d never embarrass me. And that means so much to me, because I’ve never really had that before. So that’s something that Alan gives that is invaluable as far as I’m concerned. But also, the truth is, I’m a different kind of person now. If I thought he was doing something now, I would break up with him immediately. I wouldn’t try and claw him back. I would just be like: I’m out, I’m gone.”

When the live shows for My Therapist Ghosted Me began, Joanne had not shared a stage with someone else in a long time.

“But that was fine because me and Vogue, we genuinely are a really good team. We’re not trying to get one up on each other at all. We’re very generous to each other. It’s so nice, being able to sit down on stage and having someone to have the craic. It isn’t half the pressure of stand-up.”

In one of the first episodes of My Therapist Ghosted Me that I listened to, the pair confessed they were obsessed with each other. It felt a bit like listening to a love story, albeit a platonic one.

“It’s silly really when you look back on it, but when I was young, we were very tribal. You had your tribe, and anyone else outside your tribe was like...” Joanne hisses loudly, defensively. “Me and Vogue fell victim to that. Now it’s totally different, but back in the day, women were told to be wary of other women. Didn’t really trust each other that much. And Vogue was a particular type of intimidating woman. She was this glamazon. She was just gorgeous. She’s still all those things, but she’s also really, really, really sound and really funny. She’s a natural performer. The bitch.”