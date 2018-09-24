'I think being a nerd is no bad thing for a writer...' - Sarah Waters

Before a packed screening at the Light House Cinema in Dublin, Sarah Waters moves almost apologetically to the front of the crowd, with a small, shy, wave.

Before a packed screening at the Light House Cinema in Dublin, Sarah Waters moves almost apologetically to the front of the crowd, with a small, shy, wave.

She has been beckoned by Lenny Abrahamson, who has brought her taut, well-paced ghost story, The Little Stranger, to the screen. Her bashfulness seems out of place, for her contribution, as Abrahamson makes clear, is no afterthought; this is a fairly literal adaptation of the vision of the novel.

In the film, Domhnall Gleeson plays an English doctor, Farraday, whose lifelong fascination with a crumbling country house and its gloomy corridors throws up a story of shame, supernatural terror and class resentment.

The audience reaction is notably warm and the feeling afterwards is that this will be another success for the Irish director and star.

After the screening, I ask Waters if she was surprised that they would display such a feel for the snobbery and tensions of a faded English aristocracy.

"Well, Lenny clearly knew and got the book inside out," she responds. "It's an ambiguous, opaque book but he really understood those qualities. I don't think being a non-English person precludes understanding that landscape, you also have someone like Ang Lee who had such a feel for the Big House and what was going on in it.

"In Ireland, you have the tradition of the Big House, overlaid with other kinds of tensions. In the narration in the book I had to hint at the turmoil under the surface. Domhnall's performance seems quite impassive and unemotive, except at some key moments, and I think that was very important."

Waters's books have lent themselves to adaptation, and she is self-aware enough to concede this has been a big part of her success.

Whether the Victorian lesbianism of Fingersmith or the war-time love stories of The Night Watch, her accessible, historical fictions have spawned lush screen translations. And Waters has commanded both literary respect - she has been nominated for the Booker Prize, Hilary Mantel once compared her to Henry James - and best-selling popularity.

The starting point of The Little Stranger is Farraday as a child, watching intently at a fair in the grounds of the hall and then, briefly overawed by the gorgeously airy interior of the house.

He is a quiet, intent child, whom Waters says shares her own youthful watchfulness. She was born in Wales but grew up in Middlesbrough, where her parents encouraged her creativity.

"I think as a child I was quite watchful, soaking everything up," she says. "I've always been interested in the past and would go into junk shops, picking odd things up. I was interested in how things change, how things that seem inappropriate one moment are fine the next."

She played a lot by herself, as her only sibling was much older than her. Books were an important outlet.

"We weren't a particularly bookish family but I was a bit of a reader," she recalls. "I was a bit of a nerd, which is actually no bad thing for a novelist. If you're obliged to be outside the mainstream, by being a nerd or being gay or whatever, I think that can be quite a useful vantage point for observing and writing."

Being gay was one of the ways in which she would be an outsider, although she experimented briefly with heterosexuality.

"I had a boyfriend when I was a teenager and I was in love with him. Then he came out as gay just before I did, then I went to university and got together with a girl and felt that was what I should be doing. I felt London belonged to us as much as anyone else."

Her parents were "not thrilled" but were "supportive".

"I didn't have a huge amount of angst about it, even though it was a terrible time to be gay (in the 1980s) and you had things like Section 28 (Thatcher-era legislation which banned schoolteachers from mentioning homosexuality). Being a lesbian felt very charged and connected with feminism. Within the gay and lesbian community there was a kind of energy and it was very exciting."

As a child her mother had predicted she would one day go to university and write a thesis, but the elder Waters possibly didn't anticipate the subject: the sexual underworld in 19th-Century Britain.

The insights the research gave her would serve as an inspiration for her nascent fiction writing, particularly her first book, Fingersmith.

"I imagined I was writing a book with a fairly limited appeal - but it quite quickly did find fans," she recalls. "But, of course, getting on TV made such a big difference to that book.

"I was writing full time by that point. I did a bit of part-time teaching work but had pretty much given up by 2000. I was getting by on not very much money, but then in 2002, it was a big year for me. Tipping the Velvet did well and Fingersmith was on television. My whole life shifted gear a bit."

As well as her historical research, she says that she draws on her own life as well, as the lives of people she knows for inspiration.

"Like anyone, I've been rejected and suffered loss and guilt and, of course, I draw on all those things. I was brought up Catholic, maybe my guilt is partly to do with that, but partly just the human condition, I would say. I've gone to therapy to get help for anxiety. It's been very helpful. I've been quite lucky.

"The type of therapy I found helpful was quite hands on - the whole sort of 'tell us about your childhood' approach wasn't for me".

She lives in London with her partner Lucy, who she says is also her most trusted test reader.

"I have a handful of test readers. Lucy is the most important one, she reads it often when it's in early, often quite ropey draft. I trust her 100pc and it's an incredibly intimate thing to have someone read your work at that stage."

She says that the homophobia of the past still flares, sometimes, at the edges of their lives.

"We were walking through Covent Garden a while ago and someone shouted 'f**king lesbians' after us," she tells me. "In the middle of London, of all places."

These days it takes her about four years to write a book, but while she doubts herself each time, she says it remains as rewarding as ever.

"If the project is going really well, I kind of bound out of bed but honestly a lot of the time it's like going to the gym - it seems like an awful prospect until you get in there and, then 30 minutes into it, you're glad you made the effort. That makes it all worthwhile."

'The Little Stranger' is in cinemas now

