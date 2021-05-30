| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I still believe in love’ - Una Healy on divorce, being a single parent and never knowing what’s around the corner

The Saturdays singer talks about how she healed herself after the public break-up of her marriage to Ben Foden, enduring teenage bullying, being a single parent to two young children, and why she still believes in love

Una Healy has not given up on finding love. Photo: Kevin Fox/We Shoot.ie Expand
Una Healy with The Saturdays. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Expand
Una Healy at her 30th birthday celebrations with her father John, sister Dee and mother Anna. Photo: Patrick O'Leary Expand
Una Healy with her children Expand
Una Healy with her uncle, the country singer Declan Nerney Expand
Una Healy with Ben Foden. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images Expand

Close

Una Healy has not given up on finding love. Photo: Kevin Fox/We Shoot.ie

Una Healy has not given up on finding love. Photo: Kevin Fox/We Shoot.ie

Una Healy with The Saturdays. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Una Healy with The Saturdays. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Una Healy at her 30th birthday celebrations with her father John, sister Dee and mother Anna. Photo: Patrick O'Leary

Una Healy at her 30th birthday celebrations with her father John, sister Dee and mother Anna. Photo: Patrick O'Leary

Una Healy with her children

Una Healy with her children

Una Healy with her uncle, the country singer Declan Nerney

Una Healy with her uncle, the country singer Declan Nerney

Una Healy with Ben Foden. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Una Healy with Ben Foden. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

/

Una Healy has not given up on finding love. Photo: Kevin Fox/We Shoot.ie

Barry Egan Twitter Email

It’s a beautiful summer’s evening in Thurles and Una Healy is sitting next to a window that looks out on to a garden. She talks about her healing process and the good space she is in after a bumpy few years.

I’m at peace” is her mantra. Dressed casually in an embellished military jacket, jeans and trainers from her own shoe collection, the singer-songwriter sips sparkling water – and appears very different to the tabloid portrayal of an ingenue whose marriage to English rugby player Ben Foden broke up very publicly three years ago.

In February 2019, Foden told The Guardian that he had cheated on Una during their marriage that spanned from 2012 to 2018 – in 2015, while she was pregnant with son Tadhg.

Most Watched

Privacy