‘I spent two hours crying’ – Daughter of former Olympia Theatre owner hits out at renaming as ‘cultural vandalism’

The facade of the Olympia Theatre with new 3Olympia Theatre signage, and the historic canopy unchanged. Picture: Collins

The daughter of the renowned former owner of the Olympia Theatre, Gerry Sinnott, has appealed for a rethink on the renaming of the venue, as she labelled it “cultural vandalism.”

The historic Olympia theatre has been renamed 3Olympia Theatre, following the announcement of an eight-year sponsorship with mobile company Three Ireland, with signage on the venue now reading “3Olympia Theatre”.

However, the theatre’s ornate glass porch canopy, which carries its name, remains unchanged in the rebrand.

Tara Sinnott told Independent.ie she had spent two hours crying, after hearing of the change to the theatre’s name.

The late Gerry had owned and run the Olympia for almost 20 years and was respected for redrawing musical theatre and finding some of Ireland’s biggest stars.

“I was so upset when I heard,” Tara said. “I’m still emotional about the whole thing, it's the people’s theatre.

“My father reigned over the theatre for 20 years, he owned it but said he was the caretaker and would give the theatre back in the same or better condition.

“Though he owned it, he felt it was Ireland’s theatre. And many times over the years, the theatre struggled - it wasn’t government funded...

“All the money in the theatre came from shows. My dad was never about money, he was about the theatre, the entertainment and giving to the people...

“A historic landmark venue and its name should be protected. The Olympia Theatre has been the name for 98 years.

“The owners had a duty to protect its legacy, the name should never have been on the table.”

Tara said her father, who passed away in October 2019, had, during his time at the helm, received sponsorship from different companies, including Heineken. This led to a bar in the theatre being named “The Heineken bar” but her father would not have ever changed the theatre’s name, she added.

Tara noted her father had believed theatre was a cultural possession of people and he would not have supported a corporate addition to the name.

She spoke of how Gerry had successfully campaigned to have VAT removed from theatre ticket prices in 1984, to make access more affordable for all theatre goers.

“Dad didn’t want theatre for the rich, he wanted everyone to be able to afford to go to the theatre, that's the type of man my dad was,” Tara said.

Gerry was also the first in Ireland to receive a late night licence.

“My dad struggled many times over the years but he did other things, such as Midnight at the Olympia and kids shows. everything to preserve the name,” Tara said.

“It’s such a wonderful venue, it means so much to people,” she added.

“People are so emotional about this (name change.) And this was my childhood.

“I grew up in that theatre, everything I learned I learned there…These corporate entities are placing their name on historic and cultural buildings and it smacks of cultural vandalism.”

She appealed to Three Ireland to “listen” and “read the room,” to “embrace the people of Dublin and change this.”

“I’m not letting this go, my dad would literally be turning in his grave right now.”

The Olympia’s facade and historic canopy will remain mostly unchanged but the new title and branding is featured mainly above the box office.

The mobile phone company said the partnership would support the reopening of the venue following its closure during the pandemic.

The deal will run initially for eight years. Tara was also concerned about this, stating she felt there was a risk numerous corporate names could be featured in future.

Three already sponsor 3Arena, Electric Picnic and Longitude. The company stated the new partnership would provide support to the Irish music scene coming out of lockdown.

At the launch, Caroline Downey, a director of promoters MCD and the owner of the Olympia, stated the 18 months of closure had been difficult for the live entertainment industry and the investment and partnership was vital in helping the venue reopen.

Independent.ie has sought comment from Three Ireland and also contacted Ms Downey.