“I remember feeling desperately sorry for my mum’ – Glenroe star Isobel Mahon on how losing her dad inspired her debut novel

Some way into Isobel Mahon’s first novel, Learning to Fly, we discover the root cause of her main character’s emotional issues. Lucia is a woman whose life has been upended after she discovers her husband has been having an affair. Years before, her father had died, leaving parts of Lucia frozen in time.

Lucia is 19 when she loses her father; Isobel was nine when her father passed away. There are echoes of her own bereavement in the tale of Lucia.

“I think the nugget of the story is that it’s about your need to reclaim yourself. I guess part of me is emotionally Lucia, even though my circumstances would be different. I was much younger than Lucia,” she says, describing the night her father died. “But I remember that waiting, and the key in the door, my mother.

“I was only a small kid, I didn’t even talk to her. She just said ‘go back to sleep’. I remember that moment of… There’s something about the air changing.”

Everything changes, Isobel, now 61, adds. “That’s what happens when a parent dies prematurely. In Lucia’s family, they all scattered. In my family, it probably had the opposite effect. We bonded.”

Learning to Fly, she writes in the acknowledgements, is the book she needed to read. Written in 2020, early into the first lockdown, the actress, playwright and psychotherapist – most famous for appearing on our screens in Glenroe as Michelle for 16 years, until the show ended in 2001 – had just finished a series of radio plays.

I won’t say it was completely there, but within a week the whole thing just explained itself

“There’d been this phrase going around in my head: ‘Angels in the laundry basket.’ I thought: ‘What’s that about?’”

Her friend Claudia Carroll, the author and actress who has appeared in some of Isobel’s plays, told her she should write a novel.

“She’s so generous. I sat down and began to plot. I won’t say it was completely there, but within a week the whole thing just explained itself.”

When Lucia’s world falls about, she moves to a small apartment, only to discover she is not alone. Dariel, an angel, has joined her, to support and advise as she endeavours to create a new life. He brings a sense of comfort Isobel herself was seeking at that time – along with the whole world, she smiles wryly.

“I really felt that there was nobody to call on, because everybody else was in the same boat. I’ve a pal who is a social worker in Galway. We were saying to each other: ‘I’d love to get a therapist, but sure every therapist is in the same situation, I need magic.’

“I’d be very much a spiritual person myself. I’ve been practising Buddhism for 35 years. It just felt like, where was the help going to come, when everybody was in exactly the same boat? I loved the idea that help came from somewhere else, when all seemed to be lost.

“It really helps me try to see the big picture,” she says of her faith, to which she was introduced by her good friend Mary McEvoy, a fellow Glenroe alumna.

“To see the shape of things. And that there’s been really rough times, but, it was Mary Mac actually, who said you’ve got to see it as part of the process. To see it as part of your journey.”

In the aftermath of her father’s death, in 1971, Isobel and her older brother James (then nine and 10), who grew up in Glasnevin, were sent to the Masonic Girls Boarding School in Dublin; their father had been a Freemason.

“I was told: ‘Oh it’s going to be like Enid Blyton, it’ll be lovely, you’re so lucky, all these girls to pay with and fight with and have pillow fights with.’”

“It was quite weird,” she says of the attitude to children and grief at that time. “There was a thing about protecting children from grief. That was seen as the right thing to do. Everyone was doing their best.”

They never saw their father, who had emphysema and died of a heart attack, in hospital. “He didn’t want to upset us. The last time I saw him was when he was in bed at home, and I was going to school and I said goodbye to him. He died a week later.”

They didn’t attend the funeral. Instead they waited at home, where aunts cleaned, hoovered and baked.

“I remember just sitting with these kind of sepia blinds down, this kind of netherworld of waiting. And they came back from the funeral. I remember feeling desperately sorry for my mum.”

At their new school, all the children had lost a parent, mostly their father. A lot of the children were from the North. “I remember feeling this strange thing, like, we’ve survived. This terrible thing has happened to us, and we’re still here. It was unreal.”

Coming home at half term felt like entering a different universe, she recalls. “Meeting old school friends, I felt like I’d grown up years in the two months. First there was the grief and the loss. You know, all that lovely cosy bit of life was gone. That softness was gone.”

She stresses again that everyone was doing their best. “It just was what it was. You know, once you step outside of cosy home, there’s this other universe. And everyone else’s life was going on unbroken.

“And I think that’s something that… it was so important to me to see with my own daughter, Jessica, that her childhood was unbroken. She went to the local school, and then went with a lot of her friends into the next school. It was an unbroken line.”

There is a scene in her book where Lucia and her sister visit their parent’s grave for the first time in years and are surprised at how old it looks, as the loss still seems new. Isobel did not see her father’s grave until she was 26.

“When there’s pieces of yourself you don’t get to process, they do freeze unchanged,” Isobel says

Acting is a really rough job. You do the best you can, and maybe still don’t get it

After a year of boarding, the girls’ school closed for lack of pupils, and all the girls were placed (and paid for) in other boarding schools. Isobel went to Alexandra College. After school, she knew she wanted to become an actress – her mother was a drama teacher, so she had completed all her exams.

There were no drama schools open in Dublin at that time, so she set her sights on Trinity College, where studied English and philosophy, with the aim of learning her profession through Players, the influential drama society.

Players was intimidating, she recalls. She attended at the same time as Pauline McLynn and Anne Enright. “I thought they were so sophisticated. And they were. I was just turned 17, out of boarding school. I was terrified but armed with a sort of determination.”

Her acting career took off almost immediately after college. Spotted by Ben Barnes in a play in Edinburgh, he cast her in a children’s show in The Peacock Theatre – she played ‘Singing Cat’, she recalls with a smile. She next landed a lead role in The Gate, and awards soon followed.

“Acting is a really rough job. You do the best you can, and maybe still don’t get it. I always say to people who are starting, if you can, find some way in which you can use your initiative. Something you have some control over, for your own sanity. This could be creating a production with your fellow graduates, it could be creating something else entirely, just something which gives you a sense of agency.”

Isobel, of course, has several extra strands. As well as her acting career, she is a playwright and has a psychotherapy practice, part of which involves being the agony aunt for The Today Show with Maura and Dáithí.

Her journey towards retraining as a psychotherapist began when she was 30. Isobel was working with a faith-based group, and began to feel she needed more tools if she were going to be able to help them.

“Some were fine, but others were dealing with life situations. I would think: ‘God I’m really not equipped to deal with this at all, I haven’t a clue.’”

Initially Isobel began a night course, but realised she loved this new area of therapy, and went on to study at The Tivoli Institute.

She describes now “the journey you go on yourself”, courtesy of the therapy you have to undergo as part of your studies. She realised the frozen grief she was still carrying was getting in the way of her having good relationships.

“I thought: ‘Well I better sort myself out.’ I think I needed every minute of that therapy, as much as I did to learn to become a therapist. There was a lot of processing. The loss of my father, the loss of the family home, there was a lot of loss.”

Group therapy was especially helpful. “It was very hard for me to get past the, ‘I’m fine’,” she says. “It was actually admitting that I was a tangled-up mess inside, that was hard, and that took a lot of time. Group therapy is really, really supportive. I realised if everyone else can do it, well I suppose it’s OK for me. Seeing everybody has got their stuff. And it’s strength to deal with it, not a weakness.”

This whole time, since she was 24, Isobel had of course been starring in Glenroe.

“I think when I began it, it was important for me to be seen,” she smiles. “Call that dysfunctional, but I think I wanted to be recognised or something back then.” Isobel, who later went on to write episodes for Fair City, appeared in the final scenes of the famous show, filmed 16 years after she first got the part.

“It was a huge loss. In one way I left liberated, and in another way I felt lost. I got pregnant literally the week after Glenroe finished. Which just shows that life does have a sort of shape to it.” Isobel’s partner Mark, who she lives with in Cabinteely, is a psychotherapist and composer.

She had always thought that she might like to have children. “But I think I was afraid that I’d lose myself, that I’d end up losing my identity. I probably had a fragile sense of my own identity,” she smiles.

Actually, being “pushed out of the centre of the universe”, meant “suddenly I found where I was supposed to fit in. Particularly being an actor, you can end up being very much in the centre of your own universe. I think I hit adulthood at the last possible moment,” Isobel laughs.

Jessica, who will turn 21 next month, was born prematurely, at 27 weeks. “So that was extremely terrifying. I know there was a degree of trauma for about the first year. The vulnerability of being a mother, of having a child that you hope will survive,” she says with a shake of her head.

“I always wanted a second one, but that didn’t happen, because I was 40 when she was born. I had miscarriages before her, so I used to find myself talking about the kids. And she’d been a twin originally.

“For some reason I felt like there should have been more, but there kind of wasn’t. I do think that I ended up trying very hard to pull other kids in. My preoccupation was always trying to get other people to play with. I always felt that we needed other people more than they needed us,” she says, adding: “I was a classic mother of an only child.”

It was around the time of her daughter’s birth that Isobel embarked on her third career, as a writer.

“I would always say to people: ‘Don’t think because I haven’t done it now, I can’t do it.’ I started writing radio plays when I was 39.”

She began with a night course in UCD. “Writing was something I’d always wanted to do, and I’d always meant to.”

Her first novel is a gorgeous read. She has created a world that instantly draws you in, that is comforting, and funny and engaging. She is already working on a sequel.

Learning to Fly is self-published, something she felt compelled to pursue after being turned down by several publishers.

“I kind of felt like they were daft, because I felt it was a good book. I said, my lovely book, I owe it. It’s almost like it’s your child.”

‘Learning to Fly’ is available as an eBook and hardback on Amazon Books – kindles €3.99; hardback €10.99 – and on Book Depository.