‘I really took that to heart’ – Imelda May on the golden advice David Bowie gave her

Imelda May has spoken about how a memorable encounter with the late pop icon David Bowie led to some invaluable advice that helped set her on her path to stardom.

The award-winning Dublin singer-songwriter made her acting debut at the age of 48 after landing a role in the sequel to the 2019 hit movie Fisherman’s Friends.

The experience ignited a passion for acting and she has now signed up for another movie project in the new year as she dips her toe into a new art form.

“Music is my passion but I’ll always write poetry and songs and storytelling will always be a part of me. That’s what fires me up. I adore music but I also like to challenge myself. I like to put myself out of my comfort zone,” she told the Irish Independent.

And thrusting herself into new territory has been influenced by a conversation she had with Bowie in New York in 2010.

“I remember I had a lovely chat with David Bowie once. We sat in a tour bus outside of the Iridium club. I had just done a gig with Jeff Beck and he (Bowie) wanted to talk to me. And we had a lovely chat and he was really funny and we were both talking about challenging yourself.”

May performed with Jeff Beck at the venue on Broadway in 2010, and their set included a tribute to the 1950s husband-and-wife duo, Les Paul and Mary Ford. “David Bowie was a massive fan of them and we were discussing how what they did was so advanced. So we were talking about how it’s so good to challenge yourself and always put yourself out of your comfort zone,” she added.

“And he was advising me on that, and it’s something that I really took to heart – that you’re on the right track if you feel slightly out of your depth and slightly uncomfortable.

“It’s detrimental to art to get too comfortable.”

On filming her first movie, Fisherman’s Friends: One and All, she said it was a “lovely” experience playing the part of Aubrey Flynn, a singer hiding out in Cornwall as she tries to rebuild her career. The film is the sequel to the surprise 2019 hit about a Cornish sea-shanty group.

“I loved being able to be creative but also pretending to be somebody else, because my whole thing is being myself. When I’m writing music and when I’m performing, I’m tapping into me. I find the more honest I am, the more I can connect with people. When you dig deep, that’s when it connects us most,” she said.

“It totally threw me to pretend to be somebody else and try to bring authenticity to that because I’m always trying to be true to myself. This time, I was really trying to be an authentic somebody else, so I loved the challenge of it and really enjoyed it.

“I loved being part of a team with everybody else to tell a story. To me, It’s all about telling stories and finding a connection.”

She said she “didn’t want to jinx it” but is to shoot another movie next year.

The Liberties singer will take to the main stage this Friday for the three-day Púca Festival, which takes place at Trim Castle and Athboy, Co Meath. There will be a feast of entertainment with performers including Joanne McNally, Jason Byrne, Blindboy, Jerry Fish, The Academic and The High Kings. May said it was “an amazing idea for a festival” and planned to bring her family up for the weekend.