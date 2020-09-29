'I practised surgery on loo roll during lockdown' - star Niamh Algar

RAISED by Wolves star Niamh Algar has revealed she rehearsed for her role as a tough combat medic on a distant planet by "operating" on a toilet roll.

The 30-year-old actor, who was also seen recently in Calm With Horses and The Virtues, said she practiced her stitching skills while home in Mullingar.

"I went home for the lockdown and me and my sister moved back in together for a few months. She's a vet so she didn't stop working," said the star, who is now based in London.

"It was funny, the last time I spent any time with her was before I went over to shoot Raised by Wolves and because my character was a medic I spent two weeks kind of shadowing her and seeing her work.

"There was a point where my character Sue was doing a surgery and I was like, 'Oh God, I'm going to have to learn to cut into flesh and stitch things up.'

"So, she gave me a toilet roll and then the stitching utensils and then she taught me how to stitch using toilet roll.

"I never went near an animal. So that was really fun."

The actor, who will star in Guy Ritchie's upcoming Cash Truck told showbiz website HeyUGuys that she remained very close to her family.

INFLUENCE

"My mum is an incredibly resilient woman. When I'm envisaging a strong female I'm always thinking of my mum and how she raised five of us and worked two jobs and there are definitely things where you take influence from people."

She said it was only when she was with her family that she realised just how well she was doing in her career.

"I was kind of going from one project to the next over the last couple of years," she said.

"I didn't really digest any of it until my parents came to visit me on the set of Calm with Horses and I was in this really, beautiful apartment near the waterfront.

"Me and my dad were sitting out on the balcony and he said, 'I really wish your granddad was here to see how well you've done.'"

She said it was only then that what she had achieved really sank in.

She had recently finished filming Raised by Wolves in South Africa with her idol, filmmaker Ridley Scott.

"My dad acknowledging that - I'm not saying he didn't beforehand - it was a very special moment."

In the ten-part Raised by Wolves, she plays a soldier on a mystery planet in the future where androids are raising children after the earth has been ravaged by war.

Herald