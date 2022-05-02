‘I never dreamed I’d get this chance’ – Brooke Scullion can’t wait to fly flag for Ireland at Eurovision

Brooke Scullion simply had to wear shocking pink to get the party started, though the hundreds of people who turned out in her home village of Bellaghy to see her off to Italy for the Eurovision Song Contest did not need much of an excuse for a celebration yesterday afternoon.

The singer was centre stage in the packed Taphouse Bar as family, friends and well-wishers turned out for a farewell party ahead of the 23-year-old jetting out to Turin today to fly the flag for Ireland.

The big date for Brooke is May 12, when she sings in the second semi-final of the contest, performing That’s Rich, which she wrote herself.

She admitted it was a huge step up, even from the performances which saw her reach the final of ITV’s The Voice last year.

“Everyone has come out and shown their pride and their excitement, and that’s made me even more excited too,” said Brooke while taking a breather from signing autographs and posing for photos with children.

“It’s so lovely. I’m sorry, but I’m hugging everybody.

“I was so nervous when I was packing my suitcase. Once I leave, that’s it — I’m away.

“My mummy gave me a wee card to open when I get there. I know that’s going to be another tear-jerker — and there have been plenty of tears already.”

Since winning the vote to represent Ireland, Brooke has been whisked off on tour around Europe, performing her track in front of thousands of people.

“I’ve been to London, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Madrid, getting to sing in front of thousands of people,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I never dreamed I’d get a chance like this. It’s been a crazy few weeks.”

Brooke said the Eurovision experience had come at the perfect time because she had been wondering about next steps after her success on The Voice.

“I came home from that and thought the phone was never going to stop, but the phone never rang,” she added.

“I had no idea what I was going to do with myself.

“I’ve been working nine-to-five, four days a week with an estate agent. I took every Wednesday off and spent the time writing music, and that’s where this song came from.

“I’ve got loads of music that’s ready, but this is the first one that’s got out there. It’s just so perfect for Eurovision. It’s fun. It’s three minutes when you can forget about everything else, enjoy yourself and dance a bit.”

With Brooke singing in the second semi-final, 10 will go through to the final.

“I just hope that everyone in Ireland, north and south, picks up the phone and votes,” she said.

She admitted it was strange being a celebrity on her own doorstep for a day.

“All the kids here went to my old primary school at St Mary’s. They’re all coming up to me as if I’m their hero, and that’s so weird,” she said.

One of the proudest people at the party was Brooke’s granny Peggy McLarnon (87), who along with fellow grandmother Sheila Scullion has made a name for herself as her granddaughter’s biggest fan.

“She’s amazing. We’re so proud of her,” Brooke said.

“Her grandad played for the Derry team in the All-Ireland Final against Dublin back in 1958.

“He always performed better in front of the crowds. I think that’s where she gets it from.”

Both grannies will be flying to Turin to support Brooke on May 12 and, voting permitting, in the final itself on May 14.