‘I have another brother I didn’t know I had, or maybe I did’ — Bono reveals his father had a secret son

The U2 frontman tells how his father Bob had a secret son with another woman and how he now understands his dad’s struggles

Bono reveals he has another brother that he didn't know in an interview with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4 this morning. Picture by BBC Expand
Bob Hewson with his sons Norman and Bono, who also have a half-brother Expand
Bono and his brother Norman carry their father Bob's coffin Expand

Donal Lynch Twitter

Bono has revealed he has a half-brother on his father’s side who was kept a secret from him growing up.

The U2 frontman (62), who already has an older brother called Norman, reveals the existence of their half-brother in an interview to be broadcast today with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs music and chat show.

