Entertainment

Wednesday 6 November 2019

'I had his name penned on my skin - he was crestfallen' - Richard Branson recalls early interview with Gay Byrne


Billionaire businessman Richard Branson has recalled how he was caught out by Gay Byrne after he wrote his name on his hand as a reminder during an appearance on the Late Late Show.
Billionaire businessman Richard Branson has recalled how he was caught out by Gay Byrne after he wrote his name on his hand as a reminder during an appearance on the Late Late Show.
Ian Begley

Ian Begley

Billionaire businessman Richard Branson has recalled how he was caught out by Gay Byrne after he wrote his name on his hand as a reminder during an appearance on the Late Late Show.

The Virgin Group boss is the latest big name to offer condolences to the broadcasting legend who passed away on Monday.

Mr Branson admitted that while he was being interviewed on the Late Late early in his career, he was not overly familiar with the show.

“Being dyslexic I am apt to forget names from time to time, especially if I have lots of interviews in short succession,” he said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

“Three quarters through the show, Gay asked me: ‘What have you got written on your hand?’ I sheepishly turned it over to reveal I had 'Gay Byrne' penned on my skin. He was crestfallen.

“Despite my mishap, Gay is truly unforgettable. He was an integral part of Irish life and I wish all the best to his loved ones.”

GAY BYRNE
GAY BYRNE

READ MORE: Gay Byrne: His top 10 most memorable moments on air

The 49-year-old added that he had the pleasure of meeting Gay on numerous occasions after this.

“He later interviewed me for his show 'The Meaning of Life' and we had a fascinating discussion about religion. We had differing views but a fascinating debate.

“Off-air, he brought up the name-on-hand incident and we shared a joke about it.”

Mr Branson went onto described Gay Byrne as an “incredible entertainer”.

READ MORE: Obituary: 'The most influential broadcaster in the history of the State...no topic was taboo on Gay Byrne's shows'

“Everybody in Ireland watched Gay on The Late Late Show on a Friday night. He was an incredible entertainer, but above and beyond that he pushed forward important social issues for wider debate, from abortion to divorce to sexuality.

“It's no exaggeration to say he played a major role in helping to shape modern Ireland,” he said.

READ MORE: Joe Duffy: 'If 60 years of Ireland had a voice, it would be Gay’s'

READ MORE: Pat Stacey: 'He was an insider and an outsider - we were lucky to have this television man'

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top