Billionaire businessman Richard Branson has recalled how he was caught out by Gay Byrne after he wrote his name on his hand as a reminder during an appearance on the Late Late Show.

'I had his name penned on my skin - he was crestfallen' - Richard Branson recalls early interview with Gay Byrne

The Virgin Group boss is the latest big name to offer condolences to the broadcasting legend who passed away on Monday.

Mr Branson admitted that while he was being interviewed on the Late Late early in his career, he was not overly familiar with the show.

“Being dyslexic I am apt to forget names from time to time, especially if I have lots of interviews in short succession,” he said.