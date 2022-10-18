‘I found the discouragement very inspiring’ – Aidan Gillen admits he considered quitting acting

Award-winning ‘Game of Thrones’ star Aidan Gillen has admitted he did consider throwing in the towel and giving up on acting at one point in his career.

“Yeah, totally. I didn’t have any expectations going into it at all. In fact, people were saying ‘there’s no future here, no hope, there’s nothing doing.’

"So that kind of discouragement I found very inspiring,” he said.

Read More

“Being told that you can’t do something is going to make you really want to go and do it. But yeah, of course, loads of times along the way I thought, ‘I want to be doing something else’ and still do sometimes.”

The Drumcondra native said that despite starting off his stellar career working in London during the 1980’s while the Troubles were still ongoing, he did not feel disadvantaged as an Irish actor.

“I went off to England pretty early on, to London. And I was expecting it to be...I wasn’t sure what it would mean being Irish, particularly over there in the late 80’s – it was a tricky time to be Irish in London,” he said.

“But within the arts and theatre and TV community, they were great and they liked your difference. So I got all my early starts from the BBC and the National Theatre in London and it wasn’t a hindrance in any way. In fact, it was the opposite.

“But I'd also been given some advice along the way of not trying to be like other actors because that’s what you do when you’re really young. You try to emulate your idols or heroes or whatever whereas the one thing we’ve all got going for ourselves is our individuality so just to utilise that.”

Gillen (54) became known in the UK and Ireland for his work on Channel 4’s ground-breaking TV series ‘Queer as Folk’ and has won acclaim for a string of big roles including playing Littlefinger in ‘Game of Thrones.’

He also played the role of Baltimore politician Tommy Carcetti in the hit US series ’The Wire.’

Video of the Day

More recently, he has taken on the part of crime boss Frank Kinsella in RTE’s ‘Kin’, who viewers saw appearing to suffer an overdose at the end of season one.

Speaking for the first time about reprising that role, he said: “I've been working on the drama ‘Kin’ which RTÉ are showing which is still shooting so I've been back doing that. Frank is alive, apparently.”

The in-demand star, who said he has not yet seen ‘House of the Dragon’, has been juggling filming in Ireland with a role in Paramount’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ over in America.

“I also did a film job with director James Marsh who made ‘The Theory of Everything.’

"He’s making a Samuel Beckett biopic in which Gabriel Byrne and Fionn O’Shea are playing a younger and older version of Beckett. So I’m busy enough,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the new Dingle Distillery International Film Festival at Tapped Bar on Dublin’s Nassau Street today, where he was joined by festival director Thom Palmen and filmmaker Mark McLoughlin.

Running from November 11-13 and backed by stars like Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan and casting director Ros Hubbard, it will screen nine feature-length films in the competition alongside nine documentaries.

A cash prizer of €5,000 has been given by Dingle Distillery for the best short film by a rising talent.

Gillen said that Dingle does have that “magical element to it” and spent time there learning Irish as a teenager.

“I went to live there for a year in the mid-2000's and stayed for about four years. So I’m in love with the place. I don’t have the opportunity to spend as much time there as I would like to,” he said.