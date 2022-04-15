‘I fell off stage on the first night of Cabaret,’ Olivier Award winner Jessie Buckley reveals

Jessie Buckley after winning Best Actress in a Musical at the Laurence Olivier Awards. Picture: PA

Oscar nominated Kerry actor Jessie Buckley has spoken of the resilience that is needed to create art and the importance “humanity”.

Ms Buckley (32) this week won the Oliver Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret.

However in an interview with the Guardian, the Killarney native revealed how her run in Cabaret got off to a bumpy start.

Ms Buckley said one of the biggest lessons she has learned over the years, is the importance of perseverance.

“I had ups, downs, breakdowns, like everyone, as I probably will many times,” she said.

“I fell off stage on the first night of Cabaret. I got back up, finished the show, had a panic attack, came back the next day and did it all again. Those moments, they are what make you.”

The Killarney-born actress was Oscar nominated last month for her powerful portrayal of a young mother in the Netflix hit The Lost Daughter.

She shot to fame in 2008 when she came second in the BBC musical talent show I’d Do Anything and in recent years has starred in the indie hits Wild Rose and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, as well in HBO’s landmark mini-series Chernobyl.

In the run-up to the Oscars, Buckley’s father Tim spoke of how hard she worked to get to where she is, and how he and his wife Marina raised their six children to treat people fairly.

Jessie echoed this sentiment in the recent interview when she said: “I believe in humanity.”

“I believe in people. None of us would be standing if someone hadn’t picked us up off the ground, in the most abstract way and also physical way, at certain times in our life. I have to believe in that. And I guess when you can affect a human with music or art or a hug, we’ve got to hold on to those things. They’re the things that will keep us sane. They do for me anyway.”

Cabaret was hugely successful at this year’s Olivier Awards.

The revival of the hit show, picked up seven of the 11 prizes it was nominated for.

As well as Buckley’s award, it was named Best Musical Revival, while Eddie Redmayne won Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Emcee, the flamboyant master of ceremonies.

Ms Buckley is currently working with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler on their new album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart which will be released on June 10.