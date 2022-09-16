‘I feel so fit. I’ve never thought of 76 as being old,’ says actress Lesley Joseph ahead of Sister Act run in Dublin

Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior in the Sister Act musical that runs at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from September 20 to October 1

Lesley Joseph was four when she announced to her family that she wanted to be an actress. Now 76, she is most famous for her role as Dorien Green in Birds of a Feather, the British sitcom viewed by audiences of up to 20 million that ran from 1989 to 1998 and from 2014 to 2020.

“I first went on stage aged seven,” Joseph tells me now, as we talk in the run-up to her appearance in Sister Act at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

“I was brought up in Northampton and it was at the New Theatre, which was one of those wonderful old variety houses,” she says, breaking into a song from Hansel and Gretel that she performed all those years ago.

She came from a creative family, she adds, explaining that one cousin went to work in the circus, and that she herself sat her Lamda (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts) exams throughout her childhood.

She’s not sure that her parents encouraged her acting, as much as they had no choice, she adds. “I know they got called in by the headmistress at one point, who said, ‘I think you have to let Lesley go on the stage’. I think she’d sort of seen what was coming.”

Joseph left drama school in 1967, having studied alongside Maureen Lipman.

Lesley Joseph arriving for The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA

“When we came out it was a very different world to what it is now. For a start, you had to do 42 weeks’ work before you were allowed to do anything in the West End.

“It was before you had all the channels on television, before the world opened up to reality television.

“I remember we all had to look at forms when we left drama school which said, ‘would you ever consider doing commercials?’, and I put, as we all did, ‘absolutely not’. We’re serious actors.”

I’m still here, I’m still working, people still know who I am

Of course, she famously starred in a series of ads for supermarket chain Somerfield, a job she landed after becoming a household name in her role as Dorien Green.

“They were quite lucrative in those days, and also they were great fun to do,” Joseph says now of the commercials. “I suppose some people do concentrate solely on serious work, but the reason why I’ve managed to hang on as long as I have is because I’ve always diversified.”

Joseph has done Shakespeare and Chekhov and loved them but musicals and comedy, which she came to early in her career, are probably her favourite kind of work, she says.

“Because I love working with an audience, which is why I love pantomime and take it really seriously,” she says.

She has also done reality TV shows over the years, most recently appearing on MasterChef and Pilgrimage: The Road to Rome, during which she spent half an hour with the Pope.

I know that I get very cross with myself if I get things wrong, and don’t do well

“I never think I’ve done as well as I should within certain degrees of my career. But whatever I’ve done, I’ve loved. I’m still here, I’m still working, people still know who I am."

She has said in the past that she is competitive with herself, rather than other people.

“I know what I can do, or what I think I can do. And I know that I get very cross with myself if I get things wrong, and don’t do well,” she says.

Joseph also never reads reviews and she doesn’t do social media “because I don’t really want to know what other people think”.

On the topic of age, the actress points out that her mother lived to almost 104, and that she would played tennis and practised yoga into her 90s.

Joseph is following suit in that department; she herself performed in Strictly Come Dancing when she was 71.

Lesley Joseph when she was on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016. Photo: Guy Levy/BBC

“Running around a stage or doing three big dance numbers as we do in Sister Act, it never occurs to me that at my age I shouldn’t be able to do that,” she says. “Because I feel so fit. And I’ve never thought of 76 as being old.

“Just look at my face. I’ve always played character parts, so ageing has never been a problem for me.

“Sister Act is about women in a convent, so some are women of a certain age. That’s glorious to do.

“I think people realise that acting is not just about young glamorous people, it incorporates everything – and one of the reasons why I’m pleased that I’m a character actor, and not just known for being young and glamorous, is because it can incorporate everything.”

Asked about what tricks she employs to keep focused, Joseph says exercise keeps her mentally very clear.

During lockdown, she and some friends would practise yoga via Zoom each morning.

Lesley Joseph says acting is a good habit for health

“So I’m finding ageing really interesting in a way. Seeing what’s there. But I touch wood and whistle,” she says, stopping to briefly emit a short sharp whistle. “I’ve never not been offered work.”

It was only during lockdown that the appeal of retirement first dawned on Joseph.

“I suddenly thought, ‘oh my God, this is actually wonderful, that you don’t have to worry about your voice, or making sure that you warm up for the show that night’. Everybody was doing the same thing and I really enjoyed it.”

But then as things began to start back up again, she said found herself missing work, adding: “I think working keeps my mind young.”

Sister Act is at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin, from September 20-October 1. See bordgaisenergytheatre.ie for details.