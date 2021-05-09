| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

’I feel like I had my pandemic in 2017’- Daniella Moyles on surviving burnout

A once-familiar face on Ireland’s photocall scene, Daniella tells Sarah Caden about reinventing herself as a wellness author, and turning anxiety into a journey of self-discovery

Daniella Moyles is no stranger to taking a leap into the unknown Expand
Daniella Moyles stepped away from it all. Photo: Justin Farrelly Expand
Rock chicks Holly Carpenter and Daniella Moyles. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan Expand
Daniella Moyles in the gym Expand
Reality check – Daniella realised she didn&rsquo;t need to run away to find herself. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Rozanna Purcell and Daniella Moyles. Photo: Brian McEvoy Expand
Susan Jane White Expand
Ellie Balfe Expand

Close

Daniella Moyles is no stranger to taking a leap into the unknown

Daniella Moyles is no stranger to taking a leap into the unknown

Daniella Moyles stepped away from it all. Photo: Justin Farrelly

Daniella Moyles stepped away from it all. Photo: Justin Farrelly

Rock chicks Holly Carpenter and Daniella Moyles. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Rock chicks Holly Carpenter and Daniella Moyles. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Daniella Moyles in the gym

Daniella Moyles in the gym

Reality check – Daniella realised she didn&rsquo;t need to run away to find herself. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Reality check – Daniella realised she didn’t need to run away to find herself. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Rozanna Purcell and Daniella Moyles. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Rozanna Purcell and Daniella Moyles. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Susan Jane White

Susan Jane White

Ellie Balfe

Ellie Balfe

/

Daniella Moyles is no stranger to taking a leap into the unknown

Sarah Caden

The weather hasn’t been great all week, says Daniella Moyles, and, luckily, she doesn’t expect any sympathy.  

It’s been nice in Ireland, hasn’t it?” she asks. “Sunny?” Sun and hailstones, I tell her, and she offers a sympathetic grimace.

Most Watched

Privacy