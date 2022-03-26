‘I feel I’ve grown a hell of a lot as a woman’ – singer Erica Cody on making it to the final of DWTS

Singer Erica Cody has said winning RTÉ's Dancing With the Stars would be the “cherry on top” of an “amazing” experience.

The 25-year-old from Baldoyle, Dublin, is one of four finalists competing to win the glitterball trophy with her professional dance partner Denys Samson.

She said she is “very excited” for the final this Sunday and said she will be dancing the Charleston again as part of the judges’ choice performance.

“I’m feeling very excited, I think we’ve worked so hard to the point that like when you get to the final it’s kind of like you can breathe nearly,” she said.

“Because every week is a battle, and you don’t know what’s going to happen or who’s going to go home so to make it to the very end for me is such a huge achievement. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience, if you had told me weeks ago that I would have been in the final I really wouldn’t have believed you.”

The R&B artist said the support she received from the public has been “amazing” as she felt she was the underdog entering the competition.

“I can’t believe the amount of support we’ve had from the public because I came into it and I really did think that I was a bit of an underdog, being an R&B singer, I’m not as well-known as some of the other celebs,” she said.

“I was like I’ll just take it in my stride and see how it goes, so to know that there’s actually people picking up the phones and voting for me every week is huge, you can’t really wrap your head around it.”

She said this season of Dancing with the Stars has been “magical” and to win the final would be the “cherry on top”.

“To make it to the very end is a huge achievement in itself because it is a popularity contest as much as it is a dance competition so to have that backing is huge. I think especially this year the standard of the final is really high,” she said.

“I always felt there was something magical about this season, I don’t know if it’s because it hasn’t been on air over the last two years and people are really invested in it this year, but I do think there’s something really special about this final four.”

She said herself and Ukrainian dance partner Denys were a “match made in heaven” and have formed a great friendship.

“Me and Denys have definitely been hit with a lot of curveballs and a lot of challenges and I know for him it would definitely mean the world to win having made it this far,” she said.

“And I’ve seen the struggles that he’s had to go to, and he’s seen the struggles that I’ve had to go through, we’ve really grown together as a team, and I do think that it’s about him just as much as it’s about me.

“We’ve really gone through a hell of a lot together so look to be in the final I’m just extremely ecstatic to be here and I’m super excited and as I said if I was to win it would be the ultimate cherry on top – I just want to enjoy my last dance with Denys.”

She said Denys has “really struggled” being in Ireland and away from his family with everything going on in Ukraine for the last four weeks.

“He really struggles with being here and being completely helpless, anybody watching a war unfold, it’s not a very nice thing to witness never mind for it to be your own home country and your family being back home and there’s nothing you can really do about it.”

“I’m just trying to keep his spirits high, and it has been really tough for him, but he’s been able to show up every day and do what he does.”

The singer said she’s “so glad” that she agreed to take part in the “beast of a show”.

"I’m really happy that I could be part of something so special and I do feel like I’ve grown a hell of a lot as a person and as a woman,” she said.

"I’ve thrown myself in the deep end - of doing something new. It’s an experience I’ll never forget and I’m like thank God I said yes to doing this and I didn’t self-sabotage myself.”