‘I don’t know if manifesting is real. I hope it is…’ – Alana Haim on swapping stadium gigs for the big screen

Alana says life in the band helped her cope on the film set. Picture by Richie Davis

It’s your first week at a new job in an industry you’ve never set foot in before. You stand at the centre of a large crew of seasoned and celebrated professionals, all of whom are relying on you to rise to a challenge you’re not even sure you have the measure of.

All the while, you have to drive a delivery truck backwards at speed down a hill while a cursing Bradley Cooper is behaving inappropriately with you.

Welcome to Alana Haim’s first experience of acting.

“There was pinch-me moments every step of the way,” says Haim, who grew up in the San Fernando Valley with Hollywood and all its history on her doorstep. “Coming on set every day, I was just like, what is going on? Like how did I get here? What is happening? All those questions happened constantly.”

In case you thought Bradley Cooper wasn’t enough for a first-time actor to contend with, Haim’s baptism of fire in Licorice Pizza also saw her wrap her arms around Sean Penn on the back of a motorbike, and sit across a table from

Tom Waits.

“When in doubt, don’t look at the camera,” the 30-year-old says with a playful wag of the finger. “That’s what

I learnt. Don’t do it. Just don’t do it.”

Danielle Haim, Paul Thomas Anderson and Alana Haim. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Danielle Haim, Paul Thomas Anderson and Alana Haim. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

When Haim tells an anecdote about fudging takes by repeatedly looking at the director’s monitor and being thankful that Mr Cooper didn’t pick up on it, there is a real bounteous energy about her.

She has big, expressive brown eyes and a riotous mouth that seems to be on standby for another laugh at her own expense. You start to get an idea of what writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson might have seen in her — not only did he cast this rough diamond in Licorice Pizza, but he wrote the entire screenplay with her in mind.

The movie is a balmy and beautiful piece of Wonder Years nostalgia that only those with a heart of stone could resist. Set in the 1970s, Anderson’s romantic odyssey meanders along as its star-crossed lovebirds amble from one episode to another.

Haim plays Alana (wouldn’t you know) a twenty-something photographer’s assistant who, during a high school photo shoot, is flirted with by a 15-year-old named Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, the son of Anderson’s late friend and muse, the actor Philip Seymour Hoffman).

Initially bemused, Alana takes to the young and strangely assured teenager, and while a romance is not quite on the cards, the pair go into business together after it emerges Gary is quite the entrepreneur.

Their will-they/won’t-they? teen dream moves through a range of mini encounters with characters both real and imaginary. You’re never quite sure if anything is really ‘happening’ in terms of a discernible plot — all you know is that you could stay in the couple’s company forever.

Anderson’s ninth film is garnering unanimous praise. A sizeable chunk of that is for Haim and Cooper, the former in particular starting to accumulate awards buzz.

Anderson himself would be considered by many to be one of the greatest directors of his generation. His distinguished back catalogue includes Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, and Magnolia. Given that the notoriously choosy Daniel Day-Lewis worked on two of his projects (There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread), it’s probably safe to assume that no actor alive would refuse an invite from ‘PTA’.

Danielle Haim, Este Haim, and Alana Haim of Haim attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Danielle Haim, Este Haim, and Alana Haim of Haim attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Frazer Harrison

On this occasion, however, Anderson has said that casting two unschooled newbies front and centre was partly due to a desire to work with blank canvases who weren’t tainted by drama school mannerisms.

Make-up free and proudly sporting a snaggletooth that’s a relic from a ballet accident when she was four, Haim also looks like a real person as opposed to a screen star. So does Hoffman.

Anderson’s sixth sense has resulted in a film with a rare and sweetly mesmeric cadence that holds great affection for imperfection.

“I was lucky enough to have Cooper Hoffman [beside me] who also had never done this before,” Haim says. “Which was such a huge relief because we both were feeling the exact same way constantly, and [the storyline] is really about our bond and how we were going to take over the world as Gary and Alana.”

Haim, however, was not exactly plucked from obscurity. The truth is she was not only part of Anderson’s extended family, she was already famous in her own right.

Let’s go back in time.

Danielle Haim, middle daughter of Jewish real estate agents Moti and Donna, is a touring guitarist with The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas on his solo dates. She arrives home to San Fernando Valley in 2010 with a plan.

She and her two musician sisters will put everything into a proper band that will build on their years of jamming together since childhood. Eldest girl Este would play the bass. As guitarist and vocalist, Danielle, would be the frontwoman. On drums, keys and guitars would be the youngest, Alana.

“I don’t know if ‘manifesting’ is real,” Alana says of the concept that wishing for something enough will bring it to fruition. “I hope it is... Maybe that’s a very ‘LA’ thing. [The Strokes] were our favourite band growing up and having Danielle in [Casablancas] band was just such a dream come true, for not only her but all of us.

Alana Haim with Bradley Cooper and Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza. Photo: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Alana Haim with Bradley Cooper and Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza. Photo: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer

“I remember her coming home and she kind of had this sparkle in her eye of like, I think we can do this... It was her that guided us through the journey and now we’re here.”

They call the band Haim — which as well as being their surname is Hebrew for ‘life’ — and release their debut EP Forever in 2012. It gets ample airplay, and the lead track finds its way into the ear of Paul Thomas Anderson and stays there. He discovers this meteoric rock act lives not too far from him in Studio City, and invites the three girls to his home for dinner.

In the meantime, the Haim sisters have found out that, amazingly, their mother Donna had been Anderson’s art teacher in school decades previously.

They blurt this out to the filmmaker when they arrive at his house. He goes off and comes back with a painting he did during art class and which he has kept safely all these years. Their mother, it transpires, had been that ‘one teacher’ that many creative people take with them into adulthood.

Sean Penn and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon

Sean Penn and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon

Not only is a warm familial connection immediately established, but the band find themselves with a high-profile name willing to direct their promo clips and help usher them toward the stadium-level success that Haim would later achieve.

So is this a case of Alana swapping one circus for another? Yes and no, she says. The energies are starkly different, and yet the life of a touring rock musician prepared her in other ways for Hollywood.

“Obviously there’s not that instant gratification of a crowd cheering or singing along with you in case you forget your lyrics,” she says of the film set. “But yeah, there’s similarities. And working with Paul on Haim music videos, he uses the same [crew on Licorice Pizza] so it was kind of like a family reunion after being separated for Covid.

“But also, being on stage and playing in front of a crowd of people and not having that deer-in-the-headlights look is something that I’ve learned over the years. And then coming to a movie set and having there be pure chaos — you know, new chaos, chaos that I’m not used to — and [be able to] not feel tense and be like, you know what, I can do this, I’ve just got to tune it out and be present.”

Alana Haim and Taylor Swift attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2015 in Los Angeles. Photo by Christopher Polk/WireImage

Alana Haim and Taylor Swift attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2015 in Los Angeles. Photo by Christopher Polk/WireImage

Anderson’s fandom didn’t stop with Alana and her mother, though. When fictional Alana needed family members in the story, Este, Danielle, Donna and dad Moti were deemed ideal for the job.

The five share one of the most memorable scenes in Licorice Pizza. Alana brings home a cocksure young actor for Shabbat dinner. When the time comes for the young suitor to participate in the Friday night blessing, he politely but self-righteously opts out on the grounds that he is an atheist. Moti is less than impressed.

“That’s a true story,” Haim says in an explosion of laughter. “That is something that actually happened from my life. My middle sister Danielle had brought her boyfriend at the time to Passover dinner, and we didn’t know that he was an atheist. You read this thing called the Haggadah, which is the story of Passover. So, it got to his part and he respectfully refused because he was an atheist. It was even more awkward than what you saw

on screen.

“I remember telling Paul that story and then it was in the script. It was all improv and Paul saying, ‘OK, Moti, this is the scenario, you’ve lived it before, do what you would have done back then.’ There was a camera on my dad and he just went for it.

Mother Donna Haim, sisters Este, Alana, and Danielle, and father Mordechai Haim. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty

Mother Donna Haim, sisters Este, Alana, and Danielle, and father Mordechai Haim. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty

“The hardest thing we had to do was not laugh. There was a point where Paul was like, ‘you guys, stop laughing at your dad’.”

The Haim family being together on a film set was also special as it was the first time they had all hung out for a while due to Covid protocols. For Alana, it zapped her back to an era she has always felt drawn to, a time when young lovers like Gary and Alana, or Donna and Moti, for that matter, couldn’t just rely on mobile phones to contact one another on the go.

“One of my favourite stories my dad tells is about when my parents decided to move in together. It was a very big deal — my dad almost broke up with my mom because she left the house one day and didn’t mention it or write a note about where she was going. My dad had come home and she was gone. He didn’t know how to get a hold of her. My mom came home and he burst into tears.

“Now, we’re so connected to each other, which is great. But you can get so much information in such an instant and it really does disconnect you from life sometimes, which is sad. And I fantasised about a time when everybody gathered around a TV and all the art and the clothes and the wallpaper. Leaving the set actually felt sad. I wanted to stay there for a while.”

Haim on stage in New York. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Haim on stage in New York. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Experiencing the era of her parents was enriching as it allowed her a window into a sense of them as younger people.

Both have been a great influence on her and her sisters, with the kernel of the band coming from a dream Israeli-born Moti had one night.

Both hobbyist musicians, he and Donna encouraged music in the home, but his vision was one of all three girls playing in a band together with their parents. The very next morning he scoured California for cheap, lightweight instruments and Rockinhaim was born.

After dinner, the family would decamp to the band room to work out by ear and then play covers of golden oldies such as ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ and ‘Mustang Sally’.

“Every time I talk about it with anyone, they’re like, ‘wow, that’s so cool, you were in a band with your parents’,” Alana says. “And I’m like, we were terrible. I mean, we were children. But we only played covers and it was only for charity. Instead of going camping or going on family vacations, that was our version of that.

“How I learned to play music is a lot by ear, which is super. Now, you have the internet so you can figure out anything but learning something by ear was just so important to me and my siblings. It really did help us in the long run.”

Did she ever consult either Waits or Cooper between takes about how to negotiate the music-movies overlap?

“You know, I didn’t,” Alana says, seemingly delighted that the universe had even placed such a proposition on her lap.

“The person I really wanted to talk to the most was Tom Waits. I really tried to [avoid] a fangirl kind of face. And then he sits next to you and the only thing I said was that I was a really big fan, after talking to him for five minutes: ‘I love your music!’ And I think he just went, ‘oh, that’s great’, and we kind of carried on. But I wish I’d had the guts to talk to him. Maybe one day.”

‘Licorice Pizza’ opens in cinemas nationwide from January 7