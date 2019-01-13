Mark Little has become the first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice.

Mark Little has become the first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice.

'I did my best' - first contestant eliminated from Dancing On Ice

The former Neighbours star was booted from the rink after a skate-off against Ryan Sidebottom in Sunday night’s show.

“I did my best,” said the Australian actor.

“I never imagined that I would do any of that, so I’m really really happy.”

The first couple skating home is... @themarklittle and @Brianne_TV 😢 RT if you'll miss them on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PJ6aysmG4b — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 13, 2019

He said ice-skating would be his new hobby.

Little and his professional partner Brianne Delcourt received the least amount of votes in last week’s show, so had to compete against the lowest placed competitors in this week’s programme – cricketer Sidebottom and his professional partner Brandee Malto.

After both pairs skated again the judges each had to choose who to save, and they all chose to keep Sidebottom.

Jason Gardiner said it was clear that one of the contestants “upped” their game and Ashley Banjo agreed. Jayne Torvill said there was a “lot more skating and content” in Sidebottom’s routine.

Christopher Dean did not have to vote as three panellists had already opted to eliminate Little, but said he would have voted the same way.

There are now 11 contestants remaining in the ITV competition.

Little, Gemma Collins, Jane Danson, Didi Conn, James Jordan and Saara Aalto took to the ice last week.

This week saw performances from Sidebottom, Saira Khan, Wes Nelson, Richard Blackwood, Melody Thornton and Brian McFadden, who performed despite injuring his shoulder.

THOWBACK ALERT. From Westlife to the skating life, we're getting all the feels from @BrianMcFadden and @almurph18's first skate 🥰 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/rrWR27BrXJ — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 13, 2019

The former Westlife singer partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff when he took a tumble on Saturday.

But he made it on to Sunday’s programme and managed to rack up 20 points out of a possible 40.

“It’s been tough but we got through, and I’m happy,” he said.

Dancing On Ice, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, continues on ITV.

Press Association