‘I did it’ - Fair City fans finally find out who tried to kill Paul Brennan

Fair City fans finally found out tonight who pushed Paul Brennan off the balcony.

It was a 'whodunnit' that had kept viewers at the edge of their seats after the dramatic scenes involving actor Tony Tormey were aired on RTÉ.

The character has had a stormy relationship with many people in Carrigstown, not least his sons Callum, played by Ringsend actor Sean Gormley (21), and Oisín, played by Limerick actor Stephen Ball.

But the man who did the deed was finally unveiled tonight as... Donal Maher (David Heap).

Fans of the soap had been left guessing since October 28 who had tried to kill off Paul Brennan after he plunged from the balcony in the community centre after a small party.

In tonight's episode, viewers saw Oisín scrambling to save himself as he visited Paul in hospital to plead with him for his freedom. Asking Paul to talk to Detective Yates (Nigel Mercier), he said that together they would figure out who tried to kill him.

However, Paul told him to get out: "You tried to kill me, I can't drop the charges."

But that was upended after Maher finally confessed that he was the one who did it, and that his motive was jealousy.

He had been prompted to confess because he didn't want Oisín to take the rap for the attempted murder. He told Paul that since he’d left so many years ago, Paul had gone on to accumulate more business and more kids as he sat on his pile of money.

The drama ended in an ultimatum with Paul giving him two days to get his affairs in order before he tells Yates, telling him if he saw him after that, he would either be in handcuffs or in a box.

Fans of the show will now have to wait to see what happens next, and to see whether Maher will skip the country.

It continues Thursday night at 8pm.

Online Editors