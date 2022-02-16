‘I can’t remember it’ – Denise Van Outen recalls ‘shameful’ drunken rant at Chris Martin

Denise Van Outen has recalled the time she “had a go” at Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after having too much to drink.

On Tuesday’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch, the TV presenter spoke about the “shameful” incident that took place at a wedding, where both Martin and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin were also guests.

“[They were] all from quite posh, private Eton-type schools,” said Van Outen.

“I was with my then-boyfriend, who works in music, and we were drinking absinthe. I’d never had it before.”

The 47-year-old said that she was drinking with Keane musician Chaplin and “getting really, really plastered”.

“Someone made a comment to me about my accent being a bit common from Essex,” she said.

“I can’t remember any of this but I completely went on the turn.”

She continued: “I can’t even tell you what I was saying to them all, but I was going, ‘You’re all a bunch of posh…’ And then someone said to my boyfriend, ‘You better take her back to the hotel room and get her out of here,’ because I was just shouting at all of them going, ‘You’re all from Eton, you posh…’”

Van Outen said that when she woke up the next morning, she “couldn’t remember a thing”.

“Apparently, I was having a go at Chris Martin. All of them. Terrible, shameful. I can’t remember any of it!” said the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist.

Last month, Martin announced that Coldplay will release three more albums before stopping music as a band in 2025.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then,” he said.