‘I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit’ – Britney Spears shares new pregnancy look

Britney Spears is incredibly excited about her pregnancy news as she gushed over her tiny baby bump soon after her announcement.

Already the Toxic singer, 40, has begun documenting her pregnancy on Instagram after she told the world she is expecting her third child on Monday.

The pregnant star has now shared a video on Instagram of her trying on various outfits as she said she has to model her clothes before she “really starts showing”.

One of the outfits saw her sport a pair of wide blue jeans with a white shirt tied at the midriff and she accessorised the look by wearing a pink flower around her neck.

In an obvious nod to her pregnancy, she sound tracked the clip with the Ace Of Base Hit All That She Wants.

Spears wrote in the caption: “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing… I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker …

“I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit… Well barely !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door???”

This will be Spears’ first child with Iranian-born model Sam Asghari, 28.

She is also mother to sons Sean, 16, and Jaden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Asghari has told how he can’t wait to be a dad and he wrote on social media how he believes fatherhood “is the most important job I will ever do”.

